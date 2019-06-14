Antara Kashyap June 14 2019, 1.41 pm June 14 2019, 1.41 pm

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan never fails to make an impact on us with his movies. The star completed 50 years in the Hindi cinema this year and is unarguably the biggest star of the film fraternity. Senior Bachchan is also not someone who minces his words. The actor is very active on his social media - tweeting and retweeting frequently about things that concern him. He also has a sense of humour that pops up on his profile now and then. It happened on Friday again, when he took at a dig at the International Cricket Council itself.

The actor retweeted a tweet that shamed the ICC for holding the 2019 World Cup at a time when heavy showers were washing away cricket matches. The India Vs New Zealand match got cancelled and people weren't happy. The #ShameOnICC hashtag has been trending on Twitter since yesterday. The actor retweeted "shift the tournament WC 2019 to India .. we need the rain .. !!!" with rolling with laughter emojis. The subtle dig at the ICC comes with the frustration of good matches being cancelled and the fact that Mumbai's monsoon showers aren't as intense as the previous years.

Check the Twitter thread below:

shift the tournament WC 2019 to India .. we need the rain .. !!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/KcGAAEODyr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 13, 2019

The India Vs New Zealand is the fourth match in the current World Cup that got stopped due to the rain. The other matches include Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan on last Friday, South Africa Vs West Indies on Monday and Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh on Tuesday. The abandoned India Vs New Zealand match led to a hilarious meme fest on Twitter where people creatively took out their frustration for ICC. It is hence only valid that Senior Bachchan used his humour to convey to the ICC what he was feeling.

Check some of the memes out below :

Weather is now at first position with 8 points ..😎😸 pic.twitter.com/VO05sV8vxu — The Medical Doctor (@Zakir_Fugitive) June 13, 2019