Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 12.23 pm June 17 2019, 12.23 pm

The highly anticipated India Vs Pakistan match is finally over with India winning the match by 89 runs. The match was won by the Duckworth-Lweis-Stern method as it was interrupted by the weather and team India emerged victoriously. A lot of celebrities were spotted cheering for the team at the stands including actor Saif Ali Khan who was vacationing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. The other two were not present at the stands but Taimur had his own way to cheer for the team! A picture has surfaced online of little Taimur wearing the Indian jersey and he looks super cute in it.

The picture shows Taimur wearing the Indian jersey and saluting. The oversized jersey looks extremely adorable on Taimur who poses for the camera. The picture seems to be taken in a hotel room, probably where the family is staying during their vacation in the U.K. Actor Saif who went to watch the match was seen with his onscreen daughter Alaia F who will debut as his daughter in the film Jawaani Jaaneman.

Check out the adorable pictures below:

Saif, Kareena, and Taimur are currently touring Europe. After enjoying the fresh oranges from Tuscany, the family is now in London. They have also been joined by actor and Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and her children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Taimur's parents have their hands full with projects. Kareena has just wrapped Good News opposite Akshay Kumar. She will then join Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium. She will also judge a reality show Dance India Dance which makes her the highest paying actress on Television. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in the father-daughter film Jawaani Jaaneman. He will also be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero with his Omkara co-star Ajay Devgn. It is also reported that he will be a part of Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal and will share screen space with his daughter Sara Ali Khan. He will also be doing the horror comedy Bhoot-police with Ali Faizal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.