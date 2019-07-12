Abhishek Singh July 12 2019, 10.20 pm July 12 2019, 10.20 pm

Team India had a disappointing day against New Zealand in the semifinals of the ongoing 2019 World Cup, as they got knocked out of the tournament. After losing the match by 18 runs, Virat Kohl and company’s dream along with billions of Indians to lift the cup at the Lords was shattered. It’s been a couple of days that team India lost the match against New Zealand, but looks like the cricket fans are yet to get over the loss. Recently, actor Vivek Oberoi rubbed salt over the wounds by sharing a meme on the same, and this didn't go well with all the staunch cricket fans out there.

Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a meme which depicts India’s loss against New Zealand and it crashed out of the World Cup. In the video meme, a woman can be seen going for a hug to a man and the man too can be seen responding to that but as they go for the hug, the woman deviates and goes on to hug the other person standing behind the man. Vivek here wanted to sarcastically show that the person who missed getting hugged was in the same situation as the men in blue. But looks like Vivek’s joke was not taken in a good way by many netizens and he was trolled for it.

Here have a look at the post shared by Vivek Oberoi on his Twitter handle:

Here’s how fans trolled Vivek for his meme:

Exactly what happened to you in the past!. pic.twitter.com/ZVUafie4Lv — Prachi Bisht (@pbishta) July 12, 2019

Hi. I just want to say. Before I use to respect you. But! After seeing couple of your past post. I must say u have no classs:/ such a shame @vivekoberoi and yes I have to make a twitter account just to let you know. WHAT YOU FANS THINK ATLEAST ABOUT "YOU" pic.twitter.com/YlzVFz7yfQ — kaushik (@kaushik24952812) July 12, 2019

This is what happened with you,😂😏 don't worry about indian fans, we can accept lose too. Chal Abhi thodi daaru La, Aur thoda table sable saaf karde na yaar. pic.twitter.com/bzq0cNY7qA — peeyush (@bhadmeinjao09) July 12, 2019

Immature mind set..😎 Tomorrow if Indian Army lost any war.. you will make similar tweets with army uniform..?!!! Its our team, we Indians will stand with them if its win or lose.. Grow up you loser...🖕 — അനിയൻകുട്ടൻ (@pradeep4twitt) July 12, 2019