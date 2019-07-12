Team India had a disappointing day against New Zealand in the semifinals of the ongoing 2019 World Cup, as they got knocked out of the tournament. After losing the match by 18 runs, Virat Kohl and company’s dream along with billions of Indians to lift the cup at the Lords was shattered. It’s been a couple of days that team India lost the match against New Zealand, but looks like the cricket fans are yet to get over the loss. Recently, actor Vivek Oberoi rubbed salt over the wounds by sharing a meme on the same, and this didn't go well with all the staunch cricket fans out there.
Taking to Twitter, Vivek shared a meme which depicts India’s loss against New Zealand and it crashed out of the World Cup. In the video meme, a woman can be seen going for a hug to a man and the man too can be seen responding to that but as they go for the hug, the woman deviates and goes on to hug the other person standing behind the man. Vivek here wanted to sarcastically show that the person who missed getting hugged was in the same situation as the men in blue. But looks like Vivek’s joke was not taken in a good way by many netizens and he was trolled for it.
Here have a look at the post shared by Vivek Oberoi on his Twitter handle:
Here’s how fans trolled Vivek for his meme:
This is not the first time when Vivek has been trolled on social media for his post. Earlier during the release of his film PM Narendra Modi biopic release, the actor had shared a meme predicting the exit poll verdict. The post included a picture of Salman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi himself. Netizens mercilessly trolled Vivek for his post and after facing the heat, Vivek eventually apologised for his post and later deleted it.We hope Vivek starts getting a little extra cautious with what he shares on his social media and avoids making the same mistake again.Read More