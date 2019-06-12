Divya Ramnani June 12 2019, 4.31 pm June 12 2019, 4.31 pm

Child labour is one dark reality that, despite many laws and regulations, is being performed even today. And as an attempt to spread awareness against the social evil, the entire world, on June 12, observed the World Day against Child Labour. It first came into existence in the year 2002 by the International Labour Organisation, in order to bring attention and fight against the dreadful practice of child labour across the globe. This year’s theme of World Day against Child Labour is, ‘children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams.’

As per the International Child Labour Organisation, in today’s time, around 152 million children are still trapped in the swamp of labour. In an attempt to raise a concern towards the same, prominent personalities across various fields have taken to their social media accounts and expressed their thoughts. Among Bollywood stars, Siddharth Malhotra was among the first ones to share his opinion in favour of this movement. He appealed his followers to educate a child and make the future generations learn instead of forcing them to earn.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s tweet here:

The greatest deed you can ever do is by educating a child! This #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let's educate and make our future generations learn instead of forcing them to earn! 🎒📚💪 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 12, 2019

The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, too, made it a point to spread awareness. He wrote a very strong message that read, “Child labour is a social evil that endangers the development of children and society. On World Day against Child Labour, let us resolve to eradicate the social evil and ensure a safe, happy and supportive environment to children. Apart from effectively implementing the laws, every citizen must strive to create a child labour-free society.”

Have a look at Venkaiah Naidu’s tweet here:

Child labour is a social evil that endangers the development of children and the society. On World Day Against Child Labour, Let us resolve to eradicate the social evil and ensure a safe, happy & supportive environment to children. #NoChildLabour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/RPdDN6Zvw8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 12, 2019

Joining the bandwagon was Nobel Peace Laureate, Kailash Satyarthi, who shared a hard-hitting truth. He wrote, “Whose children are they who toil in mines, factories and fields at the cost of their freedom & education? They are all our children. Please don't accept hospitality where children are working. Why 152 million child labourers when 210 million adults jobless?"

Check out Kailash Satyarthi’s tweet here:

Whose children are they who toil in mines, factories &fields at the cost of their freedom & education? They are all our children. Please don’t accept hospitality where children are working.Why 152 million child laborers when 210 million adults jobless? #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) June 12, 2019

The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information, Prakash Javadekar shared the theme image and tweeted, “Let us together strive to prevent child labour.”

Here’s the tweet posted by Prakash Javadekar:

The theme of #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour 2019 is ''Children shouldn’t work in fields, but on dreams!' Let us together strive to prevent child labour .#SayNoToChildLabour pic.twitter.com/xdwffHvgZq — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 12, 2019

World-popular Sand Artist and Padma Shri Awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik gave us a glimpse into his sand artwork dedicated towards this day.

Have a look at Sudarsan Pattnaik’s tweet here:

On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us spread awareness to STOP #ChildLabour. One of My SandArt at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/YO7ShPkK4M — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 11, 2019