Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 7.27 pm July 17 2019, 7.27 pm

In the modern-day, there is a celebratory day for everything. Be it for food, medicine, love... well, you name it, everything has a special day. On Wednesday, the world is celebrating the world emoji day and it has become a day full of humour for a lot of people. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to ask why should there be a day dedicated to emojis, which play a small role in the lives of a lot of people. Amitabh Bachchan is one of those people and he did not hesitate to tease the need of a world emoji day.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweet below:

T 3229 - Emoji Day ... !!!🙏 Emoji इमोजी , भासा तुम हमरी , बदल दियो हो जी , एकही दिन हम मनावें गे कैसे तुमहरी जरूरत , तो रोज पड़े है जी ~ amitabh bachchan pic.twitter.com/uZbBtxMPqd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2019

His tweet translated reads as, "Emoji, you have changed my language but we are celebrating a day for you as if we need you every day. " Nevertheless, he still indulged in using emojis as his tweet included a picture showcasing a series of emojis reacting to the battery level of a mobile phone.

Such a tweet is not a surprise as despite their popularity, emojis still often baffle adults. Although one could say that the tweet is probably the effect of Amitabh Bachchan's latest role for the film Gulabo Sitabo. In the film, he will be playing a strict and harsh landlord, who does not get along with his tenant. The film's shooting is currently taking place in Lucknow. This will be Amitabh Bachchan's first film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is expected to release on April 24, 2020.