World Environment Day 2018: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla take the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge

First published: June 05, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Updated: June 05, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

It's the World Environment Day today (June 5) and like every year, the United Nations Environment Council has taken up a cause, which is being supported by a lot of Bollywood celebrities. This time the theme is to beat the pollution caused by the use of plastic. Of late we have seen a lot of plastic items being banned as they are damaging the environment. However, some set of people are still using them and in order to stop it, the UN has joined hands with several global icons and celebrities to start a campaign called #BeatPlasticPollution. The rules are simple, whoever takes the challenge has to give up one single-use plastic item, take a selfie with the re-usable alternative, post it on their social media accounts and nominate their friends, who will further nominate their friends. This will not only help to create more awareness about the dangers that the plastic items possess, but also educate people about the alternatives that are available.

 

Dia Mirza, who has been campaigning for the ban of plastic took up the challenge first and nominated some of her industry colleagues including Alia Bhatt. The petite actress obliged and further nominated Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Since then, Arjun, Aditi Rao Hydari, Juhi Chawla, Saina Nehwal and many others have joined the campaign as they have posted selfies with the re-usable alternatives available instead of plastic items.

It's good to see a lot of these celebs come forward and spread awareness about a cause, which is so important. You too can take the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge and share your selfies on social media.

