World Environment Day 2018: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Juhi Chawla take the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge

It's the World Environment Day today (June 5) and like every year, the United Nations Environment Council has taken up a cause, which is being supported by a lot of Bollywood celebrities. This time the theme is to beat the pollution caused by the use of plastic. Of late we have seen a lot of plastic items being banned as they are damaging the environment. However, some set of people are still using them and in order to stop it, the UN has joined hands with several global icons and celebrities to start a campaign called #BeatPlasticPollution. The rules are simple, whoever takes the challenge has to give up one single-use plastic item, take a selfie with the re-usable alternative, post it on their social media accounts and nominate their friends, who will further nominate their friends. This will not only help to create more awareness about the dangers that the plastic items possess, but also educate people about the alternatives that are available.

Tag, you’re all it! It takes just a few moments to play #BeatPlasticPollution tag for #WorldEnvironmentDay - challenge your friends to join in the push for a cleaner, greener future. 💚🌍 pic.twitter.com/yEAxonAjNZ — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 29, 2018

Dia Mirza, who has been campaigning for the ban of plastic took up the challenge first and nominated some of her industry colleagues including Alia Bhatt. The petite actress obliged and further nominated Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Since then, Arjun, Aditi Rao Hydari, Juhi Chawla, Saina Nehwal and many others have joined the campaign as they have posted selfies with the re-usable alternatives available instead of plastic items.

I am joining Rally for Rivers & United Nations to beat plastic pollution. Are you with me to try every bit to eliminate all single use plastic from our world? @rallyforrivers @UN @UNinIndia pic.twitter.com/JYHQbFyGWe — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 2, 2018

The movement to beat plastic pollution is growing and I urge you to https://t.co/nBnPP29oav can#BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo on this #WorldEnvironmentDay .I would like to challenge my friends to spread this initiative @parupallik @PRANNOYHSPRI @GuruSaiDutt1 🍃 pic.twitter.com/0l48nAIrA8 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 3, 2018

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak pic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

It's good to see a lot of these celebs come forward and spread awareness about a cause, which is so important. You too can take the #BeatPlasticPollution challenge and share your selfies on social media.