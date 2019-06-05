Antara Kashyap June 05 2019, 9.03 am June 05 2019, 9.03 am

Every year on the 5th of June, we celebrate World Environment Day. It is the United Nation's global platform to create awareness about various issues that affect our environment and to protect it. The theme of World Environment Day 2019 is 'Beat Air Pollution'. The UN aims to raise awareness about the various ways in which the world can come together to tackle air pollution. The host nation for this year is China. Our Bollywood celebrities have never shied away from voicing their opinion on the importance of environmental protection. From Dia Mirza to Shahid Kapoor, a lot of our B-Town celebrities have pledged to do their bit for the environment. However, these celebrities are also in love with their big luxurious automobiles and have quite a number of them. Let's see how considerate some of our stars are when it comes to reducing their carbon footprint emitted by their cars.

1. Alia Bhatt: B-Town's most talented actress of this generation, Alia Bhatt is very vocal about her love for animals and the environment. Her love for her furry friends is evident through pictures of her cat, Edward. She has also started an initiative for animal welfare, CoExist, which aims to love and protect strays and other animals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on May 30, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

However, with the star's rising popularity the number of vehicles in her garage is ever-increasing. Alia owns a range of vehicles starting from a Range Rover Vogue that costs about Rs. 1.6 crores to a BMW 7 Series. Her cars, Audi Q5 and Audi A6 have a 2.0-litre engine, whereas her Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q7 and BMW 7 Series have 3.0-litre engines. Most of these cars have a mileage range of 12-17 and 15-19 km/l. These cars are highly pollutant, especially in traffic. We hope Alia is taking steps towards reducing her carbon footprint by using her cars in moderation.

2. Dia Mirza: Dia Mirza is Bollywood's champion when it comes to environmental activism. The United Nation's Environment Goodwill Ambassador has been seen championing various social media campaigns to reduce pollution. She often posts a picture with her water bottle to discourage the use of plastic drinking water bottles. She has also shunned plastic products like brushes and earbuds and uses bamboo products instead.

However we want to point your attention to Dia's exorbitant Lexus LX SUVs. The car costs Rs. 2.32 crores and gives a mileage of 8 km/l. The carbon emission of this vehicle is approximately 200 g/km.

3. Sonam Kapoor : Named PETA India's Person of the Year for 2018, Sonam Kapoor turned vegan because f her love for the environment and animals. However, Sonam also owns a slew of luxurious cars including the BMW 7 Series which emits about 120 g/km of CO2. Her other cars include Audi Q7, which like mentioned before emits around 242 g/km worth of CO2.

4. Shahid Kapoor: PETA's Asia’s Sexiest Vegetarian (2009 and 2011), PETA India's Person of the Year for 2018 - these are the few labels Shahid Kapoor owns as a vegetarian celebrity. Shahid Kapoor's cars include the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Mercedes Benz GL-Class SUV, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Jaguar XKR-S, Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes Benz ML-Class. These cars are all 3.0-litre engines which means, like Alia's cars, these have a mileage of 12-15 km/l. Therefore the carbon emissions for these vehicle's also range from100-200 g/km.

View this post on Instagram Time to get waxed 😱🤪 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 15, 2019 at 5:41pm PDT

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Shilpa Shetty Kundra was awarded the Hero to Animals tag by PETA for her support to stop cruelty against animals. She also grows organic fruits in her backyard.