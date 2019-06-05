The entire world, on June 5, celebrates World Environmental Day – a tribute to Mother Nature and all the concerns surrounding it. From various kinds of pollution to wildlife becoming endangered and, of course, global warming; planet Earth is facing a plethora of issues that are not only causing some irreparable damages, but also harming its existence. However, the one issue that is raising some serious concerns and debates is plastic and its excessive consumption. In addition to being bad for nature, the rapidly-growing plastic in the ocean is affecting wildlife. As unbelievable as it sounds, humans produce a whopping 300 million tons of plastic each year that ends up being dumped into the oceans. While there have been plenty of movements to raise awareness on plastic pollution, our B-townies, too, aren’t lagging far behind in taking up the cause to educate people about the hazards of using non-recyclable plastic.
Presenting a list of some Bollywood celebrities who did their bit towards the environment:
#1 Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her fierce nature and eccentric film choices, however, these aren't the only reasons that make her stand out. Kangana, who always makes it a point to raise her opinion on given opportunities, fought against single-use plastic bags. Taking to her Instagram account, the Queen actor shared a picture of herself wearing a plastic bag that had ‘stop plastic suffocation’ written on it. In the other picture, she appealed fans to wear a plastic mask for merely ten seconds to understand the kind of harm that is causing our environment. Further, she wrote, “In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single-use plastic bags.”
Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s posts below:
On #WorldEnvironmentDay put on this Suffocation Mask over your face for merely 10 seconds to understand what we are doing to the next generation & pitch for banning single-use plastic. #KanganaRanaut @sadhguru @isha.foundation @unenvironment #BeatPlasticPollution #RallyForRivers #WorldEnvironmentDay2018 #saveenvironment #savetheplanet #sadhguru @rallyforrivers
"In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single use plastic bags. I’m joining #RallyForRivers & @UNEnvironment in the fight against plastic pollution"- #KanganaRanaut @sadhguru @ishafoundation #BeatPlasticPollution @rallyforrivers #WorldEnvironmentDay2018 #saveenvironment #savetheplanet #sadhguru #WorldEnvironmentDay
#2 Dia Mirza
Bollywood actor and former beauty queen Dia Mirza is one avid environmentalist. Time and again, Mirza has spoken on how plastic is harming our planet. In a video posted by Dia, the actor opened up on how almost a billion of feminine hygiene products are dumped every year, which ends up releasing toxic fumes. She further asked all her female followers to switch to bio-degradable sanitary pads.
Have a look at Dia Mirza’s video here:
Tag! I’m it - Thank you @adriangrenier for tagging me! I gave up the use of regular sanitary napkins when I realised they are made mostly of plastics. The world is coming together to switch from plastics to sustainable alternatives to #BeatPlasticPollution with @UNEnvironment for #WorldEnvironmentDay! Hey @sahil_insta_sangha @aliaabhatt @johnsonsbaby – tag, you’re it!
#3 Ayushmann Khurrana
He’s an actor, a singer, a video jockey, an author, a columnist and also one staunch environmentalist. As an initiative to urge people to get rid of plastic, the Vicky Donor actor shared a video that featured him crooning a song titled ‘Tik Tak Plastic’. The song was his take on the doom that plastics are for the planet.
Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s song on plastic awareness here:
#4 Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:
We all know the cons of using a plastic bottle. The most hazardous one is, undoubtedly, bio-degradable and that makes it impossible for our planet earth to naturally absorb this material back into the soil. To make people aware over the substitute for the same, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt urged their followers to ditch the plastic and switch to metal and steel! Fair point made!
Have a look at Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s tweets here:
#5 Juhi Chawla
Baazigar actor Juhi Chawla has often stood in support of the plastic ban. In fact, she even took up the Beat Plastic Pollution challenge by replacing plastic toothbrushes with wooden ones. Well, it’s such small initiatives that lead towards a huge change!
Have a look at Juhi Chawla’s tweet here:
#BeatPlasticPollution #WorldEnvironmentDay You too can join me, here's how! 1- Choose which type of single - use plastic you're ready to replace 2- Take a selfie with a reusable alternative that you're ready to embrace 3- Share your selfie on social media with the following #BeatPlasticPollution and #WorldEnvironmentDay and Challenge your friends I hereby challenge the people who have a voice and power to influence the youth! @missmalini @pinkvilla @ibollywoodlife @idivaofficial @mymalishka @scoopwhoop @buzzfeedindia @viralbhayani @manav.manglani
They have done their bit, what about you? On that note, Happy World Environment Day, let's make this world a better place to live!