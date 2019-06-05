Divya Ramnani June 06 2019, 8.14 am June 06 2019, 8.14 am

The entire world, on June 5, celebrates World Environmental Day – a tribute to Mother Nature and all the concerns surrounding it. From various kinds of pollution to wildlife becoming endangered and, of course, global warming; planet Earth is facing a plethora of issues that are not only causing some irreparable damages, but also harming its existence. However, the one issue that is raising some serious concerns and debates is plastic and its excessive consumption. In addition to being bad for nature, the rapidly-growing plastic in the ocean is affecting wildlife. As unbelievable as it sounds, humans produce a whopping 300 million tons of plastic each year that ends up being dumped into the oceans. While there have been plenty of movements to raise awareness on plastic pollution, our B-townies, too, aren’t lagging far behind in taking up the cause to educate people about the hazards of using non-recyclable plastic.

Presenting a list of some Bollywood celebrities who did their bit towards the environment:

#1 Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her fierce nature and eccentric film choices, however, these aren't the only reasons that make her stand out. Kangana, who always makes it a point to raise her opinion on given opportunities, fought against single-use plastic bags. Taking to her Instagram account, the Queen actor shared a picture of herself wearing a plastic bag that had ‘stop plastic suffocation’ written on it. In the other picture, she appealed fans to wear a plastic mask for merely ten seconds to understand the kind of harm that is causing our environment. Further, she wrote, “In 30 years, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. I urge everyone to ban single-use plastic bags.”

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut’s posts below:

#2 Dia Mirza

Bollywood actor and former beauty queen Dia Mirza is one avid environmentalist. Time and again, Mirza has spoken on how plastic is harming our planet. In a video posted by Dia, the actor opened up on how almost a billion of feminine hygiene products are dumped every year, which ends up releasing toxic fumes. She further asked all her female followers to switch to bio-degradable sanitary pads.

Have a look at Dia Mirza’s video here:

#3 Ayushmann Khurrana

He’s an actor, a singer, a video jockey, an author, a columnist and also one staunch environmentalist. As an initiative to urge people to get rid of plastic, the Vicky Donor actor shared a video that featured him crooning a song titled ‘Tik Tak Plastic’. The song was his take on the doom that plastics are for the planet.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s song on plastic awareness here:

#4 Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

We all know the cons of using a plastic bottle. The most hazardous one is, undoubtedly, bio-degradable and that makes it impossible for our planet earth to naturally absorb this material back into the soil. To make people aware over the substitute for the same, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt urged their followers to ditch the plastic and switch to metal and steel! Fair point made!

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s tweets here:

It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I’ve replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It’s convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018

#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak pic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018

#5 Juhi Chawla

Baazigar actor Juhi Chawla has often stood in support of the plastic ban. In fact, she even took up the Beat Plastic Pollution challenge by replacing plastic toothbrushes with wooden ones. Well, it’s such small initiatives that lead towards a huge change!

Have a look at Juhi Chawla’s tweet here: