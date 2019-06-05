Onkar Kulkarni June 05 2019, 2.38 pm June 05 2019, 2.38 pm

It’s that time of the year when the entire world comes together to celebrate Mother Nature and her offerings. June 5th marks World Environment Day and on the occasion, we spoke with Soha Ali Khan who planted a sapling in Mumbai, a day prior in the name of her daughter Inaya. The actress was part of a Mahindra’s citizen-led movement Rise Against Climate Change. While talking to in.com, Soha said, “We work hard in our lives to own luxury cars, best of devices, but the idea is to live in harmony with nature.”

With a motive to reduce carbon footprint and save the planet, Soha follows a certain discipline. “I try and keep the air conditioning temperature to a constant. When I was young, I would keep AC on 18 degree Celsius and tuck inside a blanket. When I grew up, I realised the harm and today I keep the AC temperature on 23 degree Celsius and use a razaai which is the cooler version of the blanket. I would like to urge all the people to keep the AC temperature at 23 degree Celsius.”