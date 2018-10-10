World Mental Health Day: Deepika Padukone is India’s loudest campaigner

Not many people are comfortable talking about their mental health issues, especially a celeb, but Deepika Padukone has proved to be an exception. The actor has been openly speaking about suffering from depression. She is the founder of an NGO named Live Love Laugh Foundation that raises awareness about mental health in India. It is the World Mental Health Day on Wednesday and Deepika took to Twitter to share a video where she has once again spoken about mental health issues.

She speaks up about suffering from clinical depression and has asked her followers to share their mental health stories using the hashtag, #NotAshamed. This step makes us believe that Deepika Padukone is India’s loudest mental health campaigner.

Talking about her movies, the actor gave a fantastic performance in Padmaavat this year. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s next where she will be playing the role of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. With this film, Deepika will be also turning a producer, joining her peers like Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Reportedly, she will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor which also stars Ajay Devgn. However, there’s no confirmation about it yet.