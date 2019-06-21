Antara Kashyap June 22 2019, 2.28 pm June 22 2019, 2.28 pm

Richa Chadha is known for her bold and out-of-the-box roles. She has proved that she is a fine actor who can do justice to any part she plays. The Masaan actor has now proved that she can sing as well! On the occasion of World Music Day, Richa posted a video of her and a friend singing the old classic RD Burman Song - Inteha Hogayi Interzaar Ki from the 1984 film Sharabi starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada. Wearing chic sunglasses, the actor and her friend crooned to the song in classic 80s style!

The actor was seen playing the drums while her friend plays the piano. While the majority of the song is sung by her friend, it is obvious that the actor can sing well too.

Check out the video below:

Richa Chadha is not the only one who strained their vocal-chords for World Music Day. Veteran actor Boman Irani also sang Frank Sinatra's My Way. Posting a video of the event, he captioned it, "It’s World Music Day! Sing like nobody is watching. Especially in public. Singing ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra .... the simplest yet most profound lyrics. What are you singing to today? Would love to know."

Even Ayushmann Khurana was in a mood to celebrate music. He posted a video containing the best songs from his films. He captioned the video, "The world would be so boring without music."

Check out the videos below:

View this post on Instagram The world would be so boring without music. #WorldMusicDay A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jun 21, 2019 at 2:15am PDT