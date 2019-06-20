Priyanka Kaul June 20 2019, 8.08 pm June 20 2019, 8.08 pm

Apart from being a successful international actress and singer, Priyanka Chopra is also known to speak up for social causes. Be it Child Rights, Girl Child Education, or causes like gender equality, the actress is known to call a spade a spade and spread awareness about it. In 2010, she was appointed as the National UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. In 2016 too, she was made the International UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

June 20 is marked as the World Refugee Day. The actress took it to her social media handle to post about it and help spread awareness on it. She posted a video of her with refugee children she has paid a visit to. The clip is a compilation of all her visits where she can be seen interacting, teaching and playing with kids.

She wrote a long caption with the clip which read, “the truth is quite simple...the future of this world lies in the hands of the children of today. But the harsh reality is that there is an entire generation of innocent children growing up right now without any prospects for their future.”

The post further says how kids are displaced because of conflicts and emergencies and are forced to leave their homes. Violence, persecution and natural disasters drive them away from their own homes and the children are the ones who end up suffering the most. The actress, in her post, encourages standing up for kids and their future.

The video also has a voice over of the actress where she says, “On World Refugee day I am sending my love to refugee children everywhere. I wish you a life full of learning and achieving all your dreams.”