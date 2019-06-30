Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 6.44 pm June 30 2019, 6.44 pm

Actor Ananya Panday who debuted with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 has launched her own Digital Social Responsibility initiative called So+ (pronounced as So Positive) on the account of World Social Media Day. It is an initiative to recognise cyberbullying as a genuine problem in India and to come up with methods to tackle it. Ananya took to her Instagram to talk about how the comments she received on her social media, inspired to create So+. In the IGTV video posted by Ananya, she talks about how India ranks the highest among other countries with 37% of teenagers bullied on social media.

Ananya began the video with an emotional note of the mean things she was called on social media. She went on to talk about how these comments make a deep impact on the minds of teenagers and kids. This was when she realised that she was not the only one getting bullied, which gave her the idea to launch her DSR. She then went on to talk about how proud she was to launch So+, so as to tackle cyberbullying together. The initiative will help teach teenagers what they can do if they find themselves being bullied. She also called herself a woke Millennial and said it was time to take responsibility for the platform she has been given.

Check out the video below:

A lot of stars on social media congratulated Ananya for her brave initiative and urged their followers to be conscious about the issue.

Check some of these posts below:

Congratulations @ananyapandayy for launching @SoPositiveDSR to create awareness against cyber bullying . pic.twitter.com/da8NFaDpwW — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 30, 2019

SAY NO to Social Media Bullying! On #WorldSocialMediaDay , @ananyapandayy has taken a stand for a Digital Social Responsibility one of the most important and crucial topics of recent times. @SoPositiveDSR More Power to you girl! #AnanyaPanday https://t.co/XVnaEg3TuH pic.twitter.com/9Nd2blivlT — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2019