  3. Bollywood
World Turtle Day: Alia Bhatt votes for clean beaches and the Olive Ridley Turtles

Bollywood

World Turtle Day: Alia Bhatt votes for clean beaches and the Olive Ridley Turtles

The Olive Ridley turtles are a vulnerable species.

back
Afroz ShahAlia Bhattversova beachWorld Turtle Day
nextCannes 2019: Anand Ahuja didn’t accompany Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet? We don’t think so!

within