Wow! Anil Kapoor gifts his team a four-day trip to Singapore and Indonesia

At 61, Anil Kapoor possesses an incomparable level of energy. All including his own children and nephew Arjun Kapoor would agree. For three of his films i.e. Fanney Khan, Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Toh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he worked for 88 days nonstop, reports Mumbai Mirror. His manager, bodyguard, hair and makeup artist and spot boy were his constant companions. Not just his professional sphere, but these guys were a great help to Anil when it came to his daughter Sonam Kapoor' wedding too!

And the best return gift could be a rejuvenating gift. Hence, the boys are off!

“Anil recently decided to gift a holiday to his manager, spot boy, bodyguard and hair and makeup artist. They left for the trip on Monday which begins in Bandung. He has also briefed them that it is going to be four days of letting their hair down and no mention of work," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

It's so good to see stars acknowledging how important their staff are. Jacqueline Fernandez recently gifted her makeup artist with a brand new car, on his birthday. Salman Khan's love for bodyguard Shera is known to all.

Enjoy, all of you! :)