Wow! Deepika Padukone to get waxed at Madame Tussauds London

Actress Deepika Padukone has carved a successful path in Bollywood in the past decade and has reached the top spot rightly so. She also set foot in Hollywood with a movie named xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

Now, she has added another feather to her cap. She will be immortalised at the Madame Tussauds museum in London. She put up an Instagram story stating that there’s some exciting announcement coming up and shortly, she went up live on Facebook to let the world know that she will have her wax statue at the museum, which already has wax statues of several Hollywood and other Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

When asked as to how she feels about this, with a smile on her face, she calmly replied, “Very very excited because like I said the only time I visited the Madame Tussauds was in London when I was very little with my parents. So, that memory sort of had stayed with me obviously. And now to receive a letter and be a part of it and to experience what goes into making these wax figures. I think to just be a part of this legacy is exciting enough, so I'm just looking forward to the experience.”

She will also have a similar statue in Delhi next year, and this news has surely excited all her fans all the more. Congratulations Deepika!