Wrestler Saurav Gurjar to play negative role in Karan Johars Brahmastra

Director Ayan Mukerji is pumped up for his ambitious trilogy and the first edition Brahmastra is well under production. Though the film has a star studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt playing the lead roles, it also has a lesser known actor. Though he’s quite popular, you may never have known him by name. We’re talking about Saurav Gurjar. Gurjar is an actor-wrester best known for his role of Bheem in the Mahabharat, the super hit TV show. Gurjar is a pro wrestler as well as a sportsperson.

In Brahmastra, Saurav will be seen playing a negative role and it will be his debut film, Bollywood Bubble reports. Speaking to amedia outlet, the actor said, “I will be seen playing a negative role. It’s a modern-day film set in India, but the reason it’s called ‘Brahmastra’ is because the energies, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India.”

“‘Brahmastra’ is a weapon of Hindu God Brahma, who is called the creator of universe, and hence is considered quite powerful,” said Gurjar. The actor will reportedly begin shooting early next month.

Saurav is currently in Florida to train for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). "I am thankful to WWE for giving me the permission and allowing me to do the film," he had said.

Brahmastra is being produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and is slated to release on August 15, 2019.