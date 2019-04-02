Writer Dileep Ponnan reveals why Baiju plays one of the lead roles in Mera Naam Shaji

In Com Staff April 02 2019, 5.01 pm April 02 2019, 5.01 pm

Nadirshah, who has directed two super hit films Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, is back with a full-on entertainer movie titled Mera Naam Shaji. The film has Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baiju in the lead roles and the film is all set to release on April 5. From the teaser to the songs, the film has been quite a talking point among the audience who are excited to see it on the big screens. The screenplay and dialogue writer, in a recent interview, revealed that the film is about three characters who cross paths but don’t know anything about each other.

Talking to a popular entertainment portal, Dileep Ponnan said, “It’s a single story involving the characters of Biju Menon, Asif Ali, and Baiju Santosh. There is a link between them that they’re not aware of — only a fourth character and the viewer can observe it. There is a suspense thriller vibe throughout the film, and there are some fun layers too.” Dileep also added, “He (Baiju) plays the ‘Shaji’ from Thiruvananthapuram, and since Baiju speaks in the authentic Thiruvananthapuram dialect, we felt he was the right fit. No one else does the Thiruvananthapuram sound better than him. We could’ve called someone with a star value —someone on par with Biju and Asif — but we all decided that no one could be more apt for this role than Baiju. He is a very dedicated man and knows how to make a character interesting. He can invoke laughter effortlessly.”

B Rakesh is the producer of Mera Naam Shaji while Vinod Illampilly is the cinematographer and Emil Muhammed is the music director. Nikhila Vimal will be seen playing the female lead, opposite Asif Ali. Stay tuned for more updates!