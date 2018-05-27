Writing with both hands; is that really you, Sushant Singh Rajput?

Sushant Singh Rajput is a man with numerous talents. He acts well and dances like a dream. He mastered a number of skills for Raabta. This included sword fighting and horse riding. Of late, he is also taking keen interest in archery and has picked up quite a lot of, we hear. Though one can't assure if it's for a new film. Meanwhile, we might have discovered another amazing thing about him!

The actor took to Twitter to share a video wherein a man is seen writing with both his hands. With one hand, he writes 'nothing is important' and with the other hand, he creates a mirror image of the three words. Fantastic it is!

And that's Quantum Entanglement for you..:) Writing and Mirroring at the same time!#leornardodavinci inspired#nothingisactuallyimpossible pic.twitter.com/cnYjOwftYq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) May 21, 2018

Ambidextrous is what we call it, and it is a rare capacity that very few hold. Apparently, one percent of the population has it. The video doesn't show anyone's face; but if its Sushant himself, we are super impressed!

The actor just wrapped a schedule of Sonchiriya. His another film Kedarnath has been delayed for long time now, and went through various changes. We here he shot for the last schedule and troubles might finally be over.