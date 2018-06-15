WTF on Earth! Ranbir Kapoor just wore jogger pants worth Rs 54k for a haircut session

You might have seen Ranbir Kapoor's characters struggling on the big screen, but the boy is surely born with a silver spoon. Yes, it is nepotism, but who cares as talent is what matters and he has loads of it. The Kapoor Khandaan’s pride, honour and also a serial dater, finally seems to be back on the track, with a new chick (Alia Bhatt) by his side.

But lets for a while forget about Ranbir Kapoor’s dating phase, how hot he is, about his upcoming film Sanju, and let’s just concentrate on his high-end fashion taste. Yep, you read it right. The Kapoor lad recently stepped out for a salon session wearing what can easily be touted as one of the most expensive pairs of joggers known to a man! Take a look for yourself.

Ranbir was seen wearing a black boat neck T-shirt paired with a rather relaxed fit pair of jogger pants that had elasticated cuffs at the bottom, with an aim to flaunt those Adidas jogger shoes. We see the lad completing the look with a light grey beanie on top. While the all-black attire looks perfect for a hair-trimming session, the price of the jogger pants definitely made us to WTF!

The joggers Ranbir is seen donning is from Balenciaga and costs $795 i.e Rs 54,000 approx. Oh lord! call the doctors as we are surely fainting here. Lastly, these kinds of joggers might be affordable to the riches, but for middle-class fellows, it’s a complete NO NO!!!

And here's a proof too:

Moral of the story? The joggers are meant for the elites only!