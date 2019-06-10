Divya Ramnani June 10 2019, 5.14 pm June 10 2019, 5.14 pm

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam were in China to promote their 2017 film Kaabil, which hit the Chinese theatres on June 5, 2019. Amid their trip, both Hrithik and Yami had a gala time and their Instagram updates served as enough evidence. While in China, the duo also met the very iconic Jackie Chan. The best part though is the gift Yami received from Jackie Chan. During the promotions of Kaabil, Yami received a traditional Chinese shawl from Chan himself.

Expressing her exhilaration on the same, Yami Gautam, in her recent statement, said, “I was surprised when I heard that Mr Chan had sent across a gift for me. I couldn't meet him as I was still in India then shooting for 'Bala'. But when I made it to Beijing, I was handed over a parcel from him. It was such a kind gesture from his end to think of sending me a thoughtful gift.” She added, “As kids, we have grown up seeing his movies and I personally have been a fan of his work. He's such an icon and a legend globally and I do hope to meet him in person soon."

Yami Gautam in China during the Kaabil promotions:

Hrithik Roshan, too, shared his excitement on meeting Jackie Chan. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor had taken to his Instagram story to give fans a sneak peek into his special encounter with the Rush Hour actor. His caption read, “Meeting Sir Jackie Chan infused with me such enthusiasm and passion for life. Incredible man, incredible experience.” Guess, someone had his very own fanboy moment!

Hrithik Roshan along with Jackie Chan: