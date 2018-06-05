Yami Gautam goes for a stunning makeover and we know why!

Actress Yami Gautam’s filmy repertoire mostly boasts of characters that have been the sweet, girl-next-door types. Be it in Vicky Donor or Kaabil, she has never really earned a chance to go all out experimenting with her look.

However, her upcoming flick provides her the liberty to do that as she has gone for a chic and stylish bob. This is the first time that she has undergone a makeover and we think she is a stunner in her new look. She shared the picturesof her new hairdo on her social media page.

This new look of Yami is for her upcoming movie, Uri. The actress went through a transformation over the weekend. A team of three hairstylists along with the film’s director, Aditya Dhar worked on styling her look for the movie.

Sharing her excitement over the same, Yami said, “I was extremely excited when the character needed this specific look for the film. When Aditya discussed it with me, I jumped at the opportunity of making my character more believable. So we did a few trials and then went ahead with it. I am loving my look, hope audiences love it too.”

Speaking of Uri, the movie is based on the Uri attacks that happened in the year 2016. The movie marks the directorial debut of Aditya and will star Vicky Kaushal opposite Yami.