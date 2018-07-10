Yami Gautam is the latest actress to join the pole-dancing fad and we think she’s nailing it!

Our actresses leave no stone unturned in ensuring they have the best bods in the business. They sweat it out in the gym, practice yoga and maintain strict diets to stay healthy and fit. And, they also indulge in other activities like pole dancing.

If you ask us, the first name that comes to our mind when we think of pole-dancing is Jacqueline Fernandez, because she is just unbeatable. But, many other actresses too have been opening up to the form of dance and one amongst them is actress Yami Gautam.

She has developed a newfound love for this and has been learning it under the able guidance of celeb teacher Aarifa Bhinderwala. She had posted a video some months back and is back with the second session.

Speaking with a daily, about her experience on the pole, the actress had said, “The whole idea came because of my love for fitness and dance and that is something I enjoy doing now. Pole dancing is a great way to work on your fitness ability and your dance. It challenges the fitness level a lot more. So I thought this could be something additional which until now I could not have imagined myself doing. Now, I am in a phase where I want to experiment, push myself and my limit and this thought only comes from one's mind. Nobody put this thought in my head, it stems from my own will and passion.”

Workwise, she will be seen in Uri that stars Vicky Kaushal and marks the directorial debut of Aditya.