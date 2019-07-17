Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 12.17 am July 17 2019, 12.17 am

The internet is an ever-growing, ever-changing place. Be it memes, trends, challenges, and hashtags, there is always something new happening there. After the famous Bottle Cap challenge that many celebs participated in, we saw the old age filter app, where celebs shared their pictures heavily aged. Now, the women of Twitter have come up with a nice new trend called Saree Twitter, where they post a picture of themselves in a saree and use the hashtags. Of course, a lot of our beauties jumped into the 'trend'wagon by posting their pictures wearing a saree.

Uri actor Yami Gautam was one of the actors, who gave her nod of approval to the challenge. She talked about how no other outfit can match the elegance and beauty of a saree. Fukrey actor Richa Chaddha also participated in the trend. Apart from celebs, journalists Barkha Dutt, Nidhi Razdan, and Faye Dsouza were also some of the women who participated in the #SareeTwitter trend.

Check out the pictures of several women looking elegant in a saree below:

I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019

It's so beautiful to see so many ladies and a few men participate in #SareeTwitter Here's one of my favourites #Paithani 😊 Kudos to all our weavers for keeping this priceless tradition alive 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zWHub1q7yR — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 16, 2019