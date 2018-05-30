Yami Gautam’s act of bravery against molesters can’t be missed!

In the wake of #MeToo campaign, many actresses have opened up on their harrowing experiences around harassment. Now, the latest among them is ‘Kaabil’ actress Yami Gautam.

Speaking about the same, the actress revealed that even though she has not come across any such incident within the industry, there was an incident from her teenage years. And we think she was brave enough to do what she did. Narrating the incident, the actress said, “Like any other girl from a middle-class family, I used to take a rickshaw to attend our tuitions. Since winters are usually challenging in Chandigarh, roads would often be deserted. I remember on one such day; I slapped a man. They were on a bike, and one of them passed comment and tried to touch my hand. And as soon as I slapped him, they just zoomed off. Now when I think about it, I don’t know how I did it. Maybe that was my lucky day. Otherwise, I don’t know what would have happened.” You go, girl!

Recently, actress Sushmita Sen had also revealed about a shocking incident wherein a mere 15-year-old boy tried to molest her some six months back at an award show. The actress confronted him and demanded an apology and let him away with a warning. Very wise of you, Sush!

Our actresses have set an example for all the women out there who are afraid of initiating any form of action against the perpetrators.