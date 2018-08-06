Yami Gautam’s Hong Kong getaway is bound to make you envious

Actress Yami Gautam has been making great fashionable splashes across the globe with her sister Surilie. The sisters are inseparable as they go about town, putting their stylish foot forward. Now, they have jetted off to Hong Kong for a nice getaway and the pictures are bound to make you go red with envy.
A #BusinessClass in @cathaypacific , big enough to hold us both sisters together @surilie_j_singh 😃 !! Join me on my journey to @discoverhongkong 🇭🇰 #YamiInHongkong #traveltales begin .....
A picture of the sisters acting goofy on the flight to Hong Kong is so cute. We see so much of sibling love pouring in.
Headstarting my #traveltales with healthy, organic and guiltfree delicious lunch at @grassrootspantry . @discoverhongkong with me like a local ... #YamiInHongkong 😃
Yami started her travel tales with some healthy, organic and delicious food at the Grass Roots Pantry.
The joy of enjoying the traditional Chinese Qipao inspired outfit and roaming the streets of #Hongkong 🇭🇰💃 @discoverhongkong #traveltales #YamiInHongkong Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Outfits by @ @ceciliayaucouture_
She looks adorable in this traditional Chinese Qipao inspired outfit as she takes a stroll on the streets of Hong Kong.
Yes, I like the colour red 🍓📸 @discoverhongkong #traveltales #YamiInHongkong Styled by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani
We loved her striped outfit and her radiant smile too.
Orange is the new black 😋😉 what better way to end day 1 in #HongKong when you are at rooftop claiming the city to be yours ! @discoverhongkong #discoverhongkong #traveltales #YamiInHongkong Styled by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani Location @wooloomooloosteakhousehk
She is a total stunner in this orange party number as she sits on a chair, striking a sexy pose.
Discovering this vibrant city of #Hongkong like a local in @ceciliayaucouture_ #YamiInHongkong #traveltales @discoverhongkong Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani
Captured at the Yau Tong Station street, Yami looks fresh in an off-shoulder frock.
The actress is paddling her way with sissy into the Saikung sea.
Did you know there are beaches in #HongKong ? Loved spending an afternoon in the sun on the beach and kayaking with the patient and fabulous @edmund_lky. Thanks @bluesky_sportsclub For taking care of us. @discoverhongkong #traveltales #YamiInHongkong Styled by @mohitrai Hair and make up by @loveleen_ramchandani
The actress who's fond of beaches enjoyed her afternoon kayaking and more than the beach, we have our eyes on Yami who looks grogeous in a blue dress.The actress is indeed making the most of her holiday and we are awaiting many more pretty pictures. Workwise, she will be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, and in Uri which stars Vicky Kaushal in it.