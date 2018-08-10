Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Review: The Deols return with tried-and-tested formula

The popular franchise of the Deols is back with its third part called Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. While, the earlier two movie trailers had a combination of comedy and action, this one, too, harps on similar lines albeit with more the confusion.

Veteran actor Dharmendra plays a young-at-heart man who can see angels, and just cannot do without his booze. So, when he is given the task of going to Gujarat, he says it’s going to be a dry area, but son Bobby Deol assures him that he will arrange for the alcohol. Oh, so speaking of Bobby, well, he plays quite the romantic lover to Kriti Kharbanda, who fluently speaks Gujarati, while Bobby fumbles. Sunny Deol, is back with his dhai kilo ka haath, which he uses prudently to beat up villains to pulp.

Well, the trailer depicts that these Punjabi munde land up in Gujarat and try painstakingly hard to make us laugh on their jokes, but sadly, we think they’ve miserably failed. The first part was decent, but as the franchise has been progressing ahead, the makers are clearly losing their grip. We also have Salman Khan making an entry towards the end and Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha, too, join along as they dance to the recreated verison of Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai. Not quite impressed there either.

So honestly, nothing about it seems to catch our eyes and we think this one’s clearly for the diehard fans of the Deols, only! Helmed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is releasing on 31st August, 2018.