Yash and Roohi Johar get Vogue training from papa KJo

Filmmaker Karan Johar and his sassy fashion sense has always been the talk of the town and looks like his adorable munchkins, Yash and Roohi Johar are following daddy’s footsteps. We aren’t just saying this for the sake of it. Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a really cute snap of his twins Roohi and Yash and those kids are certainly the most stylish little star kids on the block. In the picture, Yash and Roohi are seated next to each on a couch with their swag mode on. Roohi is seen donning a white top along with a red checkered skirt.

Yash, on the other hand, is wearing a black tee and trousers. Not to miss their funky shades as they chill like a boss, eh! We can assure that these two will be out and about give all the fashionistas a run for their money, all thanks to KJo’s amazing training. Well, since the caption of his post read ‘Baby Vogue’, we won’t be surprised if these two end up gracing the Vogue Magazine’s cover.

Well, this is not the first time when the stunning duo of Johar siblings took over the internet with their sass. The two of them are quite popular with many celebrities and make it a point to overshadow them in all of their snaps. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram Very busy with the new car!!! ❤️❤️❤️ @sidmalhotra #roohiandyash A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 24, 2018 at 3:19am PST