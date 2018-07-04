Yay! Sequel of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story featuring Sushant Singh Rajput is in pipeline

Sushant Singh Rajput is all set to relive the character of the Indian Cricket team’s former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he gears up for the sequel of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The biopic has been Sushant’s biggest hit till date and now it’s time for him to bowl over once again with his stellar performance. The sequel is expected to go on floor next year.

Reportedly, just like the first part, the second instalment of the series will also witness a fair share of involvement from the former skipper, particularly during the scripting process. Though the director of the film has not been decided yet but Sushant is expected to begin with his cricket lessons soon. Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films is producing the second instalment, but there’s no official statement on the same from the makers yet.

A source quoted to Mid-day, "There is the thrilling win against Bangalore at the T20 this year (Dhoni was captain of the winning team Chennai Super Kings) that can be depicted in the film. Apart from that, India's steady run, up to the semi-finals, at the 2015 World Cup will find a place in the narrative."

Talking about M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the film featured Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey and it was the fifth-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2016. It earned over Rs 216 crore at the box office.