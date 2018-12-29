Year Ender 2018: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; superstars who failed to rock the box office

The year 2018 proved to be unlucky for Bollywood’s three Khans. The superstars, who ensured sure-shot hits at the box office failed to deliver. In fact, while Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s films did not work actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao managed to deliver at the box office with solid content backed roles. One cannot, however, take away the star power from Khans, not as yet. Because while actors’ success at the box office depends completely on the merit of the script, the stars are the ones who draw crowds to the theatres on their own.

So, anybody who predicts that the Khan era has come to an end is making a premature judgement. The industry still thrives on these superstars and will continue to do so even in the coming few years according to experts and industry insiders. In fact, producers believe that it is one of the big Khan films that will help Bollywood as an industry gauge their true potential. With Baahubali scores at the box office and the numbers Aamir’s Dangal clocked in one thing is clear that Bollywood’s best phase is yet to come. However, here’s a look at the big movies that left fans mighty disappointed.

#Salman Khan’s Race 3: This Abbas-Mustan franchise was literally ruined by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza. Remo was to make a film with Salman Khan, which was titled Dancer Dad. Apparently, the Dabangg hero was sceptical of the movie’s fate after Kabir Khan’s Tubelight bombed at the box office. The result, Salman roped in Remo to helm the movie and revamped the entire cast. Only Anil Kapoor from the original movie was retained and the actor seemed to be the only watchable person in the movie. Race 3 was so bad that it made Saif Ali Khan starrer prequels look like classics. The film was also supposed to resurrect Bobby Deol’s career, but it kept Daisy Shah in the news as her dialogue from the film became one of the sunniest memes of 2018.

#Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan: Aamir Khan had during one of the interviews before release of TOH said that this Yash Raj Film was the masala entertainer he was excited to be a part of. Of course, the actor did come out and apologise after it failed to impress his fans and took onus for the film’s failure. The movie despite its dismal performance managed to make a new record of the biggest first-day collection for any Hindi film, previously held by SRK’s Dilwale. TOH minted Rs 50 crore on Day 1, but failed to achieve more than that. What was an insult to injury was that Ayushmann’s film Badhai Ho continued to fare well and became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018.

#Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero: When both Salman and Aamir failed to deliver, all hopes were pinned on SRK’s Zero that not only boasted of a stellar cast, but also had Aanand L Rai on the director’s seat. Despite positive buzz the movie failed to impress moviegoers and critics. While some gushed about Shah Rukh’s dwarf film others felt that it did not live up to the expectations. Although this was the first film where Katrina Kaif earned praises for her acting and that too over a talent like Anushka Sharma. The movie made just Rs 20 crore on the first day making it one of SRK’s worst films opened at the box office in recent times.

#Akshay Kumar’s Padman: It wasn’t just the Khans, even Akshay Kumar’s PadMan did not make an impact. What was worse is that this R Balki directorial that starred Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor failed to even hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Many blamed the socially taboo subject of menstruation for the film’s failure, however, guess the audience was also bored of watching do-gooder Akshay Kumar who got a little too preachy in his last few outings on 70mm. Because the actor seemed to have redeemed himself with his south film debut, 2.0, where he plays a villain. And whether it is the Rajinikanth effect or not, thanks to Shankar’s 2.0 the actor has a hit under his belt in 2018.

