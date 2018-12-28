Year Ender 2018: From Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga to Deepika Padukone's wedding, viral memes of this year

This year many stars were trolled and some were immortalised online in memes. Everyone from Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier to Radhika Apte became a part of pop culture by featuring in memes that went viral. Memes on movies like Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga, Salman Khan’s Race 3, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan became a part of film’s promotions and literally broke the internet. Then there were Radhika Apte, wink girl Priya Varrier, celebs who were popularised more because they got featured extensively on social media.
While some were trolled many stars took this as a compliment. Anushka Sharma embraced the funny pics that were floating on the internet after her film Sui Dhaaga trailer was out. In fact, her co-star Varun Dhawan was the one who enjoyed these memes the most. Anushka even reacted pretty positively and confirmed that she had seen some and found them hilarious. While Aamir Khan wasn’t too pleased with the comparisons people drew to Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow.
There were also memes about celebrity weddings. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures were yet to be out, but this good news was enough for creative minds to get going. There was also Priyanka-Nick Jonas wedding that was immortalised by the funny brains online. Here’s a look at most popular memes of 2018 that will make you day…
#Sui Dhaaga
View this post on Instagram
_love_ni_bhadvai_ ઠોકો લાઈક ❤️ Follow 👉 @_love_ni_bhadvai_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Like ,comment ,share If you like this pic.. #anuskhasharma#anuskhasharma#viratkohli#mumbai#maharashtra#cartoon#india#gujrati#gujrat#memems#anushkamemes#anushkameme#payal#viratkohli#kohlundpinkel#film#filmphotography#anuskha#love_ni_bhadvai👉 #_anushka_memes_👉@_anushka_memes_
A post shared by sui dhaaga memes (@_anushka_memes_) on
View this post on Instagram
_love_ni_bhadvai_ ઠોકો લાઈક ❤️ Follow 👉 @_love_ni_bhadvai_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Like ,comment ,share If you like this pic.. #anuskhasharma#anuskhasharma#viratkohli#mumbai#maharashtra#cartoon#india#gujrati#gujrat#memems#anushkamemes#anushkameme#payal#viratkohli#kohlundpinkel#film#filmphotography#anuskha#love_ni_bhadvai👉 #_anushka_memes_👉@_anushka_memes_
A post shared by sui dhaaga memes (@_anushka_memes_) on
View this post on Instagram
_love_ni_bhadvai_ ઠોકો લાઈક ❤️ Follow 👉 @_love_ni_bhadvai_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Follow 👉 @_anushka_memes_ Like ,comment ,share If you like this pic.. #anuskhasharma#anuskhasharma#viratkohli#mumbai#maharashtra#cartoon#india#gujrati#gujrat#memems#anushkamemes#anushkameme#payal#viratkohli#kohlundpinkel#film#filmphotography#anuskha#love_ni_bhadvai👉 #_anushka_memes_👉@_anushka_memes_
A post shared by sui dhaaga memes (@_anushka_memes_) on
#Sanju
View this post on Instagram
#laughfy #sanju
A post shared by Laughfy (@laughfydotcom) on
#Thugs Of Hindostan
#Race 3
View this post on Instagram
Highly Inspired By Race 3 Dialogues😂😂😂 · · · · ➡️➡️➡️Share and Follow @kudla_nammane ✔✔✔ #Race3 #salmankhan #dialogues
A post shared by .Kudla Memes Infinity. (KMI) (@kudla_memes_infinity) on
#Sacred Games
View this post on Instagram
Saheb tumhi phone lava na, tumcha phone ni uthto to #SacredGames #NotSoSacredGames
A post shared by Sacred Games Memes (@notsosacredgames) on
View this post on Instagram
#sacredgames #notsosacredgames
A post shared by Sacred Games Memes (@notsosacredgames) on
#Radhika Apte
#Priya Prakash Varrier
#Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh
View this post on Instagram
Because @ranveersingh rarely compromise with his fashion sense! @deepikapadukone #deepveer #deepveermemes #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #wedding #lehnga #fashion #ranveerfashion #red
A post shared by Bollyy (@bollyydotcom) on
View this post on Instagram
Because @ranveersingh rarely compromise with his fashion sense! @deepikapadukone #deepveer #deepveermemes #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #wedding #lehnga #fashion #ranveerfashion #red
A post shared by Bollyy (@bollyydotcom) on
#Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas
View this post on Instagram
Thinking hard. . . . . . . . . #priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka #anushkasharma #weddingdress #wedding #fashion
A post shared by Haramiparindey (@haramiparindey) on
View this post on Instagram
Did someone say Doodh si safedi? . . . . . . . . #indotcom #memes #memes😂 #memesdaily #priyankachopra #wedding #weddingdress #bollywood #fishes
A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on
Do tell us in the comments box, which was your favourite meme in 2018 starring a celebrity.