Year Ender 2018: From Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga to Deepika Padukone's wedding, viral memes of this year

This year many stars were trolled and some were immortalised online in memes. Everyone from Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, Priya Prakash Varrier to Radhika Apte became a part of pop culture by featuring in memes that went viral. Memes on movies like Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga, Salman Khan’s Race 3, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan became a part of film’s promotions and literally broke the internet. Then there were Radhika Apte, wink girl Priya Varrier, celebs who were popularised more because they got featured extensively on social media.

While some were trolled many stars took this as a compliment. Anushka Sharma embraced the funny pics that were floating on the internet after her film Sui Dhaaga trailer was out. In fact, her co-star Varun Dhawan was the one who enjoyed these memes the most. Anushka even reacted pretty positively and confirmed that she had seen some and found them hilarious. While Aamir Khan wasn’t too pleased with the comparisons people drew to Johnny Depp’s Pirates Of The Caribbean character Captain Jack Sparrow.

There were also memes about celebrity weddings. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures were yet to be out, but this good news was enough for creative minds to get going. There was also Priyanka-Nick Jonas wedding that was immortalised by the funny brains online. Here’s a look at most popular memes of 2018 that will make you day…

#Sui Dhaaga

#Sanju

Wo Movie Banane Ke Liye Story Ka Hona Jaruri Hai Kya . pic.twitter.com/Ztopte0sqM — Rohit Vertex Goswami🚩 🇮🇳 (@rohit_vertex) July 3, 2018

Wo Bollywood me survive karne ke liye Karan Johar ki movie se debut karna jaruri hai kya?😂 pic.twitter.com/Zna0BSoqCL — S.✨ (@BadassAdian) July 2, 2018

View this post on Instagram #laughfy #sanju A post shared by Laughfy (@laughfydotcom) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:05pm PDT

#Thugs Of Hindostan

#Race 3

#Race3Trailer explained. pic.twitter.com/YQvI4bUAfE — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@SRKsSoul_) May 15, 2018

#Sacred Games

Autowallahs in Mumbai be like... pic.twitter.com/25eCobxrfG — Shakti Shetty (@Shakti_Shetty) July 10, 2018

View this post on Instagram #sacredgames #notsosacredgames A post shared by Sacred Games Memes (@notsosacredgames) on Jul 15, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT

#Radhika Apte

When you open Netflix these days. pic.twitter.com/z0JawlbLPm — Bade Chote (@badechote) August 27, 2018

Netflix and Radhika. pic.twitter.com/TxX7t4DAiU — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 27, 2018

#Priya Prakash Varrier

#Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh when Deepika said she will let him wear her clothes forever. pic.twitter.com/K0CGQSPslK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 21, 2018

#Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Meanwhile Indian aunties when they get to know Nick is younger than Priyanka !#NickyankaKiShaadi #NickyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/GQs9TKgoVK — Subham (@subhsays) December 1, 2018

This auntie in the back was my EXACT reaction when I found out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were engaged pic.twitter.com/R23o1r9tkQ — Karen :) (@kay_cherr) December 1, 2018

Do tell us in the comments box, which was your favourite meme in 2018 starring a celebrity.