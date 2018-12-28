image
Friday, December 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Year Ender 2018: From Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga to Deepika Padukone's wedding, viral memes of this year

Bollywood

Year Ender 2018: From Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaga to Deepika Padukone's wedding, viral memes of this year

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 28 2018, 3.51 pm
back
2018anushka sharmaBollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmentHappy New Year 2018MemesPriya Prakash VarrierPriyanka ChopraRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSanjusui dhaagatrollsTwitterYear EnderYear Ender 2018
nextSalman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan crooning ‘Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ is pure bliss!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12 Promo: Vikas Gupta, Jay Bhanushali and Sweta Singh arrive to question the finalists

Best of 2018: Pankaj Tripathi in Stree, Sunil Grover in Pataakha, Vicky Kaushal in Sanju; supporting actors who stole the show

Priyanka Chopra and Franklin Jonas take a road trip to pout city