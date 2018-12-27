Year Ender 2018: From Janhvi Kapoor to Sunny Leone; Bollywood stars who got trolled online this year

Bollywood celebrities often despise the internet because of trolls. While the digital space has helped stars connect with their fans directly and often take on reports that are not true, the other side if the spectrum is that they are exposed to unnecessary and sometimes unwarranted criticism. The problem with being on social media is that along with the millions of followers and fans one has to also face the brickbats. This year we saw many stars right from Amitabh Bachchan to Janhvi Kapoor get trolled. While some may be justified many were outright mean. There were stars who kept mum and let things go and others who took on trolls in style. Here take a look at celebs who faced wrath online…

#Amitabh Bachchan: This year Big B was in news quite a few times. While the Thugs Of Hindostan actor posted a Happy Women’s Day message online, he left on his daughter-in-law and Twitter asked the actor – ‘Where is Aishwarya?’. This was just one of the episodes, Bachchan Sr’s Diwali celebrations this year came under the netizens radar and fans demanded their role model celebrate a cracker free and pollution free Deepawali. The actor’s tweet after France won the FIFA World Cup also miffed many because the megastar wrote, “T 2868 – That's it then … AFRICA won the World Cup 2018 !!!” The actor’s fans schooled him about diversity and corrected the actor’s statement. This was not all when a troll questioned Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution towards the Kerala flood victims, the actor turned an angry man and gave it back.

#Abhishek Bachchan: Like his father, Abhishek too was trolled this year multiple times. While the Manmarziyaan actor has often given back with his humour and sometimes dignity. After the actor returned to the 70mm with Anurag Kashyap film, Manmarziyaan one hater asked Jr Bachchan to start a vada-pav stall. Another time a troll wanted to know that despite lack of work how could Abhishek afford the fancy holidays. Abhishek’s responses could be training to other stars online. Apart from this, some were upset when they spotted Abhishek smiling at sister Shweta Nanda’s father-in-law’s prayer meet and took potshots at the actor’s acting skills. Bachchan decided to ignore this one.

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. 🙏 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 24, 2018

#Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A recent entrant on social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for being obsessed with her daughter Aaradhya. When the actress stepped out of the airport with her little princess and mother in tow, the Fanney Khan actress was criticised for being caring towards her daughter but ignoring her aged mother. Many online even started a debate about Aaradhya and Taimur Ali Khan, talking about how Kareena Kapoor’s toddler was way more confident. We must say that trolls can get pretty nasty. On another day when the actress posted a picture of her kissing daughter Aaradhya on lips and shared a warm Mother’s Day message, but Aishwarya was massively trolled for this picture. The actress found support in Dia Mirza and Pooja Bhatt, who felt that this was uncalled for.

View this post on Instagram LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY💖😘😇✨Happiest Mama in the World 😍 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

#Janhvi Kapoor: Even before her big Bollywood debut in Dhadak Janhvi grabbed headlines, not always for the right reasons. After mother Sridevi’s untimely demise in February this year, Janhvi and her sisters were called names on social media, reason? The Takht heroine celebrated her birthday with close family members ten days after her mother has passed away. A few weeks later again Janhvi’s two different looks were ridiculed by social media folks. Many quizzed the actress if she had forgotten her pants. While Janhvi did not react, her step-brother Arjun Kapoor was angry and bashed a media house for giving mileage to the trolls and validating their existence. There was also the Koffee With Karan 6 episode, where Janhvi-Arjun appeared together on Karan Johar’s show. While Janhvi wasn’t the target, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor was harassed for not helping Janhvi during one of the games on the show. Arjun was upset with such uncalled-for behaviour by trolls, while Janhvi showed more love to her step-sister after this episode.

View this post on Instagram 🎂 💗 #kapooranddaughters 📷 @sanjaykapoor2500 A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Mar 6, 2018 at 10:38am PST

View this post on Instagram #janhvikapoor snapped in. Juhu ❤️ @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 12, 2018 at 5:40am PDT

2 trolls write a comment n for the web team of a big newspaper it’s a news story... slow clap 👏 ridiculous how trolls are given attention by the media & they wait for us to retaliate...the lesser the stories the lesser the trolls win... https://t.co/3Y8pXMTV5d — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2018

#Tapsee Pannu: Like her Manmarziyaan co-star Tapsee Pannu is our hero when it comes to handling the miscreants online. She can take a punch and kick some ass with her response to those trying to bring her down. When Tapsee was called the worst actress, she gave a response that called for loud cheer from her fans. And let's not miss the actress’ response to the guy who tried to talk dirty with the her online.

But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya 😁 P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge. Jai ShreeRam 🙏🏼 https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput’s acting debut was under fire too. There were some who felt that Sasha’s wife was desperate others found it odd that she had to pick on a anti-ageing product in her early twenties. And yes, who can forget Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber’s pic with adopted daughter Nisha that earned a lot of hate.

There were also many others like Neha Dhupia, who was asked to tie a rakhi to husband Angad Bedi because the actor was two years younger to her. Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas’ age gap was the hot topic of discussion, the Quantico babe, however, found a lot of love from her staunch supporters. Then there was Esha Gupta whose middle finger picture did not go down well with many. TV star Kapil Sharma was ridiculed online for his weight issues after the actor posted some of his recent pics. Apart from these stars, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakroborty and Disha Patani too became a butt of jokes on social media. Hope in 2019 we see some of our stars give a lesson or two, on giving it back.