Year Ender 2018: Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar to Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s Aankh Maare, the year was full of remixes!

When Karan Johar took a jibe at Bollywood’s fetish with remixing old hit songs, like Simmba's song Aankh Maare, we thought that it was a smart move, but then a few days later Rohit Shetty unveiled another Ajay Devgn (Kachche Dhaage) number from their upcoming film and we felt that it just a little too much. Looks like in 2018, Bollywood went overboard with remixes. Some were successful odes, some were good remix versions but many were just a lazy attempt at latching on to a hit track.

While Bollywood continues to uphold the trend of remixes, singers like Lata Mangeshkar have often hit out at this. In fact, the veteran singer had even penned an open letter to the music companies requesting them to not let the new generation use the classics so carelessly. The singer found this trend disheartening, especially when the essence of the original was lost and the words of the songs altered to change the very structure that the track was built on. And it’s not just Bollywood’s veteran singer who has had an issue with this trend. Many others have opposed the remixing trend in the past.

Here are 12 songs that were revisited in 2018:

#1 Dil Chori, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Kartik Aryan’s film was a surprise hit of 2018 that landed the actor in a different league. It also had Yo Yo Honey Singh revisiting Hans Raj Hans’ song Dil Chori.

#2 Ek Do Teen, Baaghi 2: Baaghi 2 makers dared to touch Madhuri Dixit Nene’s iconic song from Tezaab and Jacqueline Fernandes had to face the music post the song’s release.

#3 Dilbar, Satyameva Jayate: Nora Fatehi’s item song in John Abraham’s action film was one of the highlights of the film. While Nora managed to sizzle in this Sushmita Sen original track, the makers also kept the former Miss Universe’s sexy eyes in the backdrop. In case you missed it, watch it again here:

#4 Ruk Ruk Ruk, Helicopter Eela: Kajol’s ode to Tabu’s hit track from Vijaypath was perfectly placed in the movie and also one of the well-made remix songs that we just couldn't get enough off.

#5 Aankh Maare, Simmba: We enjoyed the Ranveer-Sara’s cool dance moves to Arshad Warsi’s debut film Tere Mere Sapne song’s reboot version. Then came Kachche Dhaage's track Tere Bin Nahi Lagda and it gave us all reasons to not touch the classics, especially something that has Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s stamp on it.

#6 Urvashi: A R Rahman’s this song from Prabhu Deva's Humse Hai Muqabala has many versions, but this Yo Yo Honey Singh remix version featuring Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani is not exactly the best.

#7 Mundyanu Bachke, Baaghi 2: Like Simmba, Tiger Shroff and real-life girlfriend Disha Patani’s film had not one, but two remix songs. This song from Boom wasn’t as bad because there was Ek Do Teen that had taken all the flak already.

#8 Rafta Rafta, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol couldn’t save their film from being a dud. A special song, that had Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actress Rekha added no value.

#9 Badan Pe Sitaare, Fanney Khan: We bet the idea behind this song was to establish Anil Kapoor’s character in Fanney Khan. However, Sonu Nigam’s superb rendition of the original track couldn’t save the song because the actor’s lip-sync was a major failure.

#10 Mera Naam, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi: The Punjabi version of Helen’s hit song from Howrah Bridge was no match to its original, especially with the modern beats stealing the original’s fun charm.

#11 Gali Gali, KGF: The Kannada film’s dubbed version features a hot item song by Mouni Roy. While the remix version does manage to fit into the mood, it's lacklustre when compared to the original Tridev track. And yes, we mean even in terms of picturisation and choreography.

Have you enjoyed the remixes in 2018 or were hoping for more original soundtracks? Comment and tell us.