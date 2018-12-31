Year Ender 2018: Suhana Khan turned out to be the most trolled star kid of this year

If you are a star kid, you automatically come under the scanner, and if you're Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, oh boy. Teen-icon Suhana Khan has taken the internet by storm, multiple times in the past. The star kid has a massive fan following on social media, with all her posts getting a lot of traction from the haters. Having said that, the lady has been at the mercy of the trolls for various unnecessary reasons and they have been extremely ruthless. From the kind of clothes she wears to her lifestyle, nothing is spared. Here’s a sour flashback to the kind of mockery and trolling that Suhana faced in 2018.

It was on July 31, 2018, when Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the August issue of Vogue India. It had his daughter Suhana Khan on the cover. The superstar was, undoubtedly, happy and proud. However, it didn’t go well the Twitterati. They were anything but exhilarated to have Suhana on the cover and questioned her credibility for the same. Let’s not forget the term ‘nepotism’ that found its way to the internet and reignited the debate. It didn’t take long for people to come up with jokes about Suhana. Right from her contribution to her looks… the poor girl faced all kinds of wrath. While some of the jokes were hilarious, some crossed limits.

Further, the young Khan came under the trolls’ radar for her clothes. It was when Shah Rukh Khan and his family were holidaying in Italy. A picture of Suhana in a brown bikini went viral and the internet lost its calm. The 18-year-old attracted several haters and trolls, especially the self-appointed Islamist moral police - because of her bikini. The people even went out to lecture her about what she should wear, what festivals she should celebrate and how.

View this post on Instagram My hotty babeis 🔥❤ A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 5:53am PDT

Thankfully, for their own sanity, celebrities are not even aware of these trolls' existence. We're sure if the trolls invest their time wisely, it would result in something productive other than spewing venom on the internet.

More power to you, Suhana!