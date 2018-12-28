Year Ender 2018: Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor, Suhana Khan; star kids who are as popular as their parents

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor have a massive fan following. These actors have worked hard, built a reputation and earned the love and respect from the audience not just for themselves, but also for their future generation. How else can one express the obsession that we see for Suhana Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor on the internet? It’s a demand supply chain even in the digital media business. No wonder there is paparazzi that is dedicated to cover every move of these social media celebrities who are not in the film business. It’s not just the kids of movie stars, even MS Dhoni’s daughter or then Sachin Tendulkar’s kids have often broken the internet with some candid videos and pics.

Today we may not be aware whether SRK’s kids Suhana and Aryan are on social media or not, but they have fan clubs who are not just operating smoothly but are also giving those interested a sneak peek at the lives of these star kids. In fact, even before Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made their Bollywood debuts the two ladies were being talked about online. There are fan pages of these ladies that share throwback pics and discuss their movie dates, gym outfits and airport looks. And that explains why it is easy for celebrity kids to enter the film industry, especially in the new social media era.

During his recent appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee couch, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara were shocked to find out that these candid clicks of baby Taimur and other celeb kids are actually worth a lot of moolah. Karan Johar talked about the “price” that these clicks fetch photogs. Like we said earlier, the audience demand is what decides the supply in Bollywood and things related to the industry. So here we bring to you the star kids who rocked social media this year…

#Suhana Khan: There’s enough chatter about whether Suhana Khan will enter Bollywood this year or the next? Many also want to find out if Karan Johar will turn a mentor for SRK’s baby girl. This year Suhana made headlines for her first magazine cover shoot. Well, it received a mix response. Some cried nepotism and others just couldn’t wait for her to join the likes of Janhvi and Sara.

#Taimur Ali Khan: The paps know this little munchkin’s schedule, holiday details, favourite hangouts et all. In fact, baby Tim is one celebrity, who is more sought after than his actor parents.

#Misha Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor was extremely protective about his little baby girl, but looks like now his daughter is slightly older, Sasha has learnt to chill with her...

View this post on Instagram Moments we live for. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 8, 2018 at 3:29am PST

View this post on Instagram Happy Sunday. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 27, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

#AbRam Khan: Before Taimur and Misha, it was SRK’s youngest AbRam who ruled hearts. The baby Khan continues to be paps' fav but looks like the family is more guarded about their little prince charming now.

View this post on Instagram Thank u again.... A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Aug 22, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas ❤ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Dec 22, 2018 at 10:54pm PST

#Nitara Bhatia: Akshay Kumar’s kids have kept a low profile, but Twinkle Khanna often gives us a sneak peek at baby Nitara and boy she’s adorable!

#Yash and Roohi Johar: Karan Johar, unlike many celeb parents, is quite cool with sharing pics of his twins on social media. And these kids also leave many online envious, especially when they’re chilling with stars like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt…

View this post on Instagram Morning shenanigans!!! #roohiandyash #mylovestory A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 29, 2018 at 9:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram My girls!!!!❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 24, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day to me!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

#Aaradhya Bachchan: One of the most guarded star kids in Bollywood was Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya. This happy kiddo is often attending some very prestigious events because mommy Ash cannot do without her princess. We adore how Abhishek and Aishwarya dote on Aaradhya and so does the paparazzi

View this post on Instagram 🥰💖Christmas Love to All💖🤗🎄🤶🏻🎅🏻🎊✨🌈✨💕✨💃✨🕺✨❄️✨🎼 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Dec 26, 2018 at 2:59am PST

View this post on Instagram 💖LOVE YOU ANGEL AARADHYA💖Happiest Birthday my darling😍🥰 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Nov 16, 2018 at 10:16am PST

#Ananya Panday: While everyone is waiting for Suhana’s debut, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya is all set to enter films next year with Dharma Productions venture Student Of The Year 2. The film will feature Tiger Shroff and another newbie Tara Sutaria in leads. But even before her debut Ananya, who also happens to be Suhana’s bestie is winning hearts online.

View this post on Instagram take me out of the oven because I’m done 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Dec 19, 2018 at 6:48am PST

View this post on Instagram Permanently on the naughty list 🎅🏻☃️🎄❤️ Merry Christmas!!! 💋💋💋 A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:39pm PST

We bet there will be many more new entrants to this list of star kids who rocked 2018 next year.