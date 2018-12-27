Year Ender 2018: Omerta, Bhavesh Joshi and more; a look at underrated films of this year

The Hindi film industry saw a positive change in 2018. We had several movies that were driven by the leading ladies that succeeded at the box office, a variety of content was not just accepted but also appreciated by Bollywood fans and we saw that stars were willing to take risks and studios accepting great scripts over superstars. While Salman Khan and Aamir Khan failed to deliver at the box office, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt drove huge numbers with movies like Padmaavat and Raazi.

There were also movies like Stree, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho that rocked the ticket windows giving the studios more confidence to invest their monies in solid scripts and move beyond star power to drive numbers. Small budget movies minted money giving hope to young talent like Ayushmann Khurrana, who were willing to play second lead to actors like Neena Gupta. However, we also saw some deserving movies that failed to get their due. Here’s a look at films that deserved more love from film goers, but failed to…

#Kaalakandi: While Netflix’s Sacred Games is considered as a game changer for Saif Ali Khan, the actor did manage to have a good beginning this year with Kaalakandi. The movie, however, failed to mint money at the box office, but one cannot take away the fact that a mainstream hero tried his hands on a role/in a movie that was extremely brave and hatke.

#3 Storeys: Hum Aapke Hai Koun actress Renuka Shahane’s act in this not-so-commercial movie was praised by critics and those few who watched alike. But the movie itself went missing from the theatres immediately after its release. And if you haven’t watched it as yet, then you should before 2018 ends.

#Laila Majnu: Despite being backed by names like Imtiaz Ali and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Sajid Ali’s tale of Laila Majnu failed to make an impact that was expected. Actor Avinash Tiwary gave this role his 100 percent and was even praised by many, but guess the movie suffered more because it had no well-known faces or big stars. That is not to take away from the fact that the actors played their parts very well.

#Bhavesh Joshi: We totally love the way Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor is treading an off-beat path. While Harsh debuted in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirziya’s his next film Bhavesh Joshi too was not a regular masala film. And even though the film might not have earned what it truly deserves, Harshvardhan earned respect of film critics and a bunch of fans who enjoy sensible, meaningful cinema.

#Mukkabaaz: Anurag Kashyap’s this film with Vineet Kumar Singh was in the making for quote some time. And Vineet transformed for this role. While the movie earned a pat in the back from critics, it did not make an impact at the ticket windows. Vineet however had more success with his supporting role in Akshay Kumar's Gold this year.

#Karwaan: Dulquer Salmaan had confessed that he signed Karwaan for his Bollywood debut because the movie featured Irrfan Khan. And we must admit that this is a movie that is one of Irrfan’s best roles. The quirky story-telling, Dulquer’s easy charm, Irrfan’s ace acting all make for a great watch, but somehow it did not receive the kind of appreciation it should have gotten.

#Mulk: If there’s one film this year that got terrible treatment from the audience then it is Rishi Kapoor’s Mulk. The movie is not just relevant in today’s day and age, but this is a film that is strong on narrative, direction and acting. However, it failed to stand long in the theatres.

#Omerta: While Rajkummar’s act in Stree is being hailed in 2018, the actor’s performance in Hansal Mehta’s Omerta was far more impressive. Rajkummar Rao transformed for this role and managed to surprise us with his physical appearance and his firang accent. Unfortunately, this Rajkummar-Hansal Mehta film did not match up to their earlier work’s performance, but is amongst one of the actor’s best works. The film fared well at international festivals, but didn’t recover even its making costs.

