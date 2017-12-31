Film controversies of 2017

The saying, 'there's no business like show business' has been used and reused over the years. Truth be told, there really isn't another that keeps the people engaged the way films to do. We have the largest film industry in the world, producing as many as 1600 films a year in various languages. So it's only natural that the film-loving people of the country are also interested in the lives of their beloved stars beyond the hits and flops they produce at the ticket window. Even more so when it’s a controversy. Here are 17 who made news for all the wrong reasons.

What started as a rumor and an attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon snowballed into a full-blown controversy with several states banning the release of the film. It was never proved that the magnum opus had a dream sequence and intimate scenes between Alauddin Khilji and Queen Padmini but the film has currently been put on hold indefinitely. While its actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor maintained silence, death threats were issued against SLB, including cutting off Deepika’s nose for portraying the Queen in bad light.

What happens in Bollywood, stays in Bollywood but both Kangana and Hrithik continued their rather foul battle of words into 2017. While the talk first began around the release of Hrithik’s Mohenjo Daro in 2016, this time it was Kangana who came out during the interviews of Simran. The two reportedly began dating on the sets of Krrish 3. Something that Hrithik has denied. Ultimately the two slapped legal notices against each other for reasons best known to them. A series of alleged emails and a lot of washing dirty linen in public followed.

Singer Sonu Nigam may have spent most of his career in front of a microphone but couldn’t bear the noise early in the day. So one morning, the legendary singer woke up and used social media to announce that the sound of Azaan ‘disturbs his sleep’. He later claimed that he was criticising the use of loudspeakers for prayers and not a particular religion. However, he was already in the middle of a controversy that had other politicians jump in. A Kolkata-based cleric even called for the shaving of his head with a prize money of 10 lakhs. Sonu obliged by going under the clipper himself and asked whether he could now claim the 10 lakh reward.

Alankrita Shrivastava’s film may have gone unnoticed at the box office had Pahlaj Nihalani, the then CBFC chief, not called it too ‘lady oriented’. The board refused to certify it for its alleged controversial content, sexual scenes, and bad language. What followed was a long battle with the board and finally saw a release when Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) passed it and Ekta Kapoor came on board as its distributor. The film had a super opening at the box office.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan haven’t been among hits lately. At least none of their recent films have been able to make the money that the two superstars are used to. The two were headed for a clash at the box office, a first in 2017. The makers of both films refused to budge and shift their release date. Rakesh Roshan accused the distributors changing the promised 50:50 screens to 60:40 in favor of Raees. Hrithik later tried to pacify the situation with a heartfelt letter to Shah Rukh Khan but in the end, Kabil made much lesser than what Raees did at the box office. Both lost out at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife walked right into a storm with her comment made at one of the events. “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her (Misha)? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother,” she said. Working women weren’t impressed and while both Mira and Shahid later tried to clarify the statement, the damage had already been done.

Akshay Kumar has been making some really meaningful cinema in the past few years. Khiladi Kumar has now taken over the mantle of Bharat Kumar. One that has been associated with Manoj Kumar for years. But when he won a national award for his work in Rustom, many called the decision “unfair”. The fact that his good friend and filmmaker Priyadarshan was the chairperson of the feature film section didn’t help his cause. Kumar even threatened to return the award but didn’t.

Kangana Ranaut isn’t someone who would hold her thoughts even if it means taking on one of the biggest producers in Hindi cinema. The actress made an appearance in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and accused him of being not just the “flag-bearer of nepotism” but also a “movie-mafia”. Karan later used an award function to make a jibe at Kangana along with Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan but had to apologize later.

Abhay Deol was once every thinking woman’s hero on the silver screen but not so much these days. The actor struggles to sign films regularly with Happy Bhag Jayegi being his last release. The Dev D star was at the forefront of a debate when he used Facebook to post a series of comments against stars promoting fairness products. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham, Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz were openly targeted.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Berlin visit earlier this year he also managed to take out time for a meeting with our beloved Priyanka Chopra who was promoting her latest Baywatch in the city. The pictures of the meeting went viral with many accusing the star of showing too much leg and ignoring protocol. Later her mother Madhu Chopra clarified that the meeting was an impromptu one and Priyanka who was headed for promotions, didn’t get time to change. And while the popular saying is called skirting the issue here the skirt WAS the issue.

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan's photos of smoking together in New York took the internet by storm in September this year. Mahira was soon being trolled for smoking and wearing a halter dress, among other things. But Ranbir soon came to her rescue saying, "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman."

Praised for her role in Dangal in 2016, Fatima Sana Sheikh was shamed in 2017 for sporting a bikini during Ramzan. Sheikh posted pictures on the beach in Malta, where she was filming Thugs Of Hindostan. Some of those offended objected to the 25-year-old actress for wearing what they said was disrespectful clothing during Ramzan; others branded it 'besharmi' simply to be seen in beachwear on the beach.

His memoir was titled An Ordinary Life but met with an extraordinary end as soon as it hit stands. Siddiqui’s revelations about his love life didn’t go down to well with his exes and the actor had to soon withdraw the book. The chapters included one with former Miss India Niharika Singh and his relationship with actor Sunita Rajwar. Niharika took him to task for “exploiting and disrespecting” a woman to sell his book, Sunita in a Facebook post blasted Nawaz for spreading lies. Nawaz ultimately withdrew his book with an apology.

"Mallika Ji aap bell bajaaiye, main aapko bajaata hoon”, Akshay Kumar's comment on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to co-judge Mallika Dua didn’t go down too well with Mallika, her fans or her father senior journalist Vinod Dua. Mallika responded with an open letter which soon became a war of words between her and Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, an author herself. Khanna did apologies later in an FB post the rest, as they say, is history.

It was a sad ending to a fabulous journey of two top comedians of India when Sunil Grover walked out of the Kapil Sharma show after an argument that turned ugly. This wasn’t the first time that the duo had locked horns. The first fight: Sunil first walked out of Kapil's show in 2014. Reports very popular and the actor wanted a pay hike which was denied to him. He thus chose to leave the show. The latest: A drunk Kapil reportedly assaulted Sunil on a flight. The news broke the internet and with it the team that was perhaps one of the finest comic act on Indian television.

Tamil movie star Vijay’s Diwali release, Mersal, was supposed to be a box office winner even before it released but its journey soon took a different turn. Vijay’s dialogue against GST didn’t go down too well with the BJP with its national secretary, H Raja, tweeting a photo of Vijay’s voter ID and his official letterhead bearing the actor’s almost never-used full name ‘Joseph Vijay’. The move backfired on Raja with Mersal becoming a huge hit at the box office.

Malayalam film S Durga, formerly called Sexy Durga, and Marathi film Nude were removed from the list of Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The resignation of the jury members underlined this development with the likes of Sujoy Ghosh quitting the jury. Sanal approached the Kerala High Court which directed that the film is shown at IFFI.