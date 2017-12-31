Here are the top 17 remixed songs of 2017

We live in an era where we take pride in not just taking inspiration but blasphemously copying artists. With a number of films releasing, each comes with at least one remix of an old classic. However, we have to admit, some of them top our playlist with the revamped melody. Here’s a list of the top remixes of Bollywood in 2017.

1. Laila Main LailaThe latest one featured Sunny Leone from the film Raees. Zeenat Aman song Lailo O Laila from the film Qurbaani [1980] was a classic and looks like it will always remain one.

2.The Humma Song

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the film OK Jaanu grooved to the famous A R Rahman melody.But the song was a remix of Hamma Hamma song from the Tamil film Bombay [1995] which was also dubbed in Hindi as Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum.

3. Saara ZamanaUrvashi Rautela danced to the peppy number in Kaabil. But our favorite is still the 1981 song which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the film.

4. Tamma TammaAlia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya unexpectedly rocked with the new version of the song. Madhuri Dixit featured in the song of the same name from the 1990 for Thanedaar.

5. Tu Cheez Badi Hai MastKiara Advani grovved to the tune from the film Machine. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar song from the 1994 film Mohra, however, remains evergreen.

6. Pallo LatkePallo Latke is a dance number from the movie ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’. It showcased the lovely Bachchan couple Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan in Nauker (1979)

7. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu tried their best to replicate the original in Judwaa 2. But who can do Sallu better than Sallu? Salman Khan & Karishma Kapoor looked fantastic in the song from the original film Judwa.

8. Hawa Hawai 2.0Vidya Balan looks fresh in Tumhari Sulu. But this is not the first time the song has been remixed. The original belongs to Sridevi in Mr. India’s Hawa Hawai.

9. Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 SongVarun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Taapsee Pannu did a decent job for Judwaa 2. Salman Khan & Karishma Kapoor from Judwa were the pioneers however.

10. Raat BaakiTitle song of Ittefaq se featuring Sonakshi Sinha was a remake of Parveen Babi, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor’s Raat Baaki from Namak halal.

11. Maine Tujhko DekhaGolmaal Again came out to be a blockbuster hit. We are not sure about the song which is a remix of “Neend Churai Meri” in Ishq. Interestingly Ajay Devgn stars in both the original and the remake.

12.Mehbooba Fukrey Returns is yet to be released but the song is out. The famous track O Meri Mehbooba by Dharmendra - Zeenat Aman in Dharam Veer (1977) was remixed into a new Mehbooba song.

13. RaabtaNot just old classics, the filmmakers are picking up songs from recent Bollywood films too. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta featured Deepika Padukone. It was originally made for the film Agent Vinod [2012] featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

14. Hare Krishna Hare RamThat moment when you realise songs from Bhool Bhulaiya are now being remixed! Commando 2 item number is a remake of title song of Bhool Bhulaiya starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

15. Gulabi 2.0

This is not the first time the evergreen Gulaabi Ankhein is remixed. The song remains evergreen. The 2.0 version features Sonakshi Sinha in Noor.

16. Woh SubahThe song from the film Phir Subah Hogi (1958) showcased the legendary raj Kapoor. A decent attempt was made by makers of Begum Jaan. Sung by Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal, the new version features Vidya Balan.

17. Socha HaiLegendary song by the legend, Late Shashi Kapoor, Socha Hai also showcased Neetu Singh. The song was remixed in early 2000’s which marked the beginning of the remix era. The song has yet again been made with Imran Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

The remixes will continue to exist till originals are made. The speed at which songs are remixed, one day we might not hear any originals at all. Let’s hope 2018 comes with fresh ideas for Bollywood songs.