Year Ender 2018: Radhika Apte and Netflix made for the year's best romance. . .pun totally intended!

Lust Stories. Sacred Games. Ghoul. What examples of a love story! Nobody is talking about the shows here. We are only referring to Netflix's intense affection for Radhika Apte. The most valid question you can ask right now is this: Did Radhika get famous because of Netflix? Or is it the other way round? Nevertheless, this has resulted in priceless memes. And we have to give credit to both the parties for being sporty (and indulging in making fun of themselves). Now that we are compiling some of the best memes we came across, we thought we would begin with Netflix itself.
Radhika made this poster herself.
Radhika must be feeling that ALWAYS and not Kabhi Kabhi . . . LOL!
We aren't complaining though. We like the various colours of Radhika ;)
But we don't think she wants to exit the house whatsoever! *ROFLing*
The humour is apt, or shall we say Apte? *Winks*
But we still open . . . and again . . . and again! Sigh . . .
Tu jo na screen pe ho, toh dil ghabrata hai! xD
But Radhika Apte is of Netflix and it is only Netflix's business!
So 305 more to go? *Looks for a Netflix annual membership*
Pyaar ek dhokha hai...or is it?
NOTE: We just love Radhika Apte and wouldn't mind watching her in 305 more shows! ;)