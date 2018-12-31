Year Ender 2018: Radhika Apte and Netflix made for the year's best romance. . .pun totally intended!

Lust Stories. Sacred Games. Ghoul. What examples of a love story! Nobody is talking about the shows here. We are only referring to Netflix's intense affection for Radhika Apte. The most valid question you can ask right now is this: Did Radhika get famous because of Netflix? Or is it the other way round? Nevertheless, this has resulted in priceless memes. And we have to give credit to both the parties for being sporty (and indulging in making fun of themselves). Now that we are compiling some of the best memes we came across, we thought we would begin with Netflix itself.

Radhika must be feeling that ALWAYS and not Kabhi Kabhi . . . LOL!

Radhika on Netflix be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/K2ENYGmzWu — Akshoy Chaudhary (@theakki) August 27, 2018

We aren't complaining though. We like the various colours of Radhika ;)

When you open Netflix these days. pic.twitter.com/z0JawlbLPm — Bade Chote (@badechote) August 27, 2018

But we don't think she wants to exit the house whatsoever! *ROFLing*

Netflix to Radhika Apte pic.twitter.com/R3hl0d1iE7 — Divya Maderna fan Chota Don 🇮🇳 (@choga_don) August 27, 2018

The humour is apt, or shall we say Apte? *Winks*

But we still open . . . and again . . . and again! Sigh . . .

When you open Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PrHbsidvKM — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 27, 2018

Tu jo na screen pe ho, toh dil ghabrata hai! xD

Netflix India to Radhika Apte 😆 pic.twitter.com/DeOFvRdg7l — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) August 28, 2018

But Radhika Apte is of Netflix and it is only Netflix's business!

people trolling Netflix for Radhika Apte. Netflix : pic.twitter.com/Maju13jXfR — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) August 27, 2018

So 305 more to go? *Looks for a Netflix annual membership*

Anushka - Netflix ke saath kitne projects sign kiye? Radhika Apte - pic.twitter.com/4ekMNyyl8X — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 27, 2018

Pyaar ek dhokha hai...or is it?

Anushka - Netflix ke saath kitne projects sign kiye? Radhika Apte - pic.twitter.com/4ekMNyyl8X — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 27, 2018

NOTE: We just love Radhika Apte and wouldn't mind watching her in 305 more shows! ;)