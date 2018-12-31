image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Year Ender 2018: Radhika Apte and Netflix made for the year's best romance. . .pun totally intended!

Bollywood

Year Ender 2018: Radhika Apte and Netflix made for the year's best romance. . .pun totally intended!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 31 2018, 3.09 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentNetflixRadhika and Netflix memesRadhika ApteRadhika Apte memes
nextRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to ring in the New Years at New York?
ALSO READ

Best of 2018: Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jatin Sarna's Netflix anthem is too epic to be missed!

Netflix India wants us to take a New Year Resolution and it obviously revolves around Radhika Apte!

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun becomes IMDb's top Indian movie of 2018