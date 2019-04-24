Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani from SOTY 2: Randhir Kapoor comes out defending the remake

Ranjini Maitra April 24 2019, 12.16 am April 24 2019, 12.16 am

A recreated version of RD Burman's cult peppy track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was recently used for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. It featured Tiger Shroff and debutants Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria shaking a leg. While some seemed to like the fresh tunes of the track crooned by Vishal Dadlani, many also felt it was a rip-off of the old number featuring Randhir Kapoor. Ever since it has hit the internet, the song has received a considerable amount of backlash from the netizens.

Randhir Kapoor, however, has come out in defense of the track and says it actually enhances the popularity of the old one as well! “I feel there is no harm in recreating songs. The original track came out four decades ago. Many youngsters were not aware of the song, but today, everyone knows it because of the remix. [After the redux version released], they all went back and searched for the original song on the Internet. I haven’t seen the song, but I have heard it; it has a nice tune. Also, Karan has officially bought the rights of the number. So, his intentions are honest," he told Mid-day.

Also, did you know that Karan Johar was absolutely in love with this particular retro track? "My favourite retro song ever is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani," he confessed, at the trailer launch event of Student Of The Year 2.

How many of you remember KJO making a blingy entry into the screen in Simmba and exclaiming 'Oh god, one more remix!' just before Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan break into the tunes of Aankh Maarey? That sums up our sentiments when it comes to old songs being recreated. However, Tiger and his co-stars are quite fortunate to have the actual man of the song in their favour.