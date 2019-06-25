In Com Staff June 25 2019, 12.24 am June 25 2019, 12.24 am

Kairav announced to everyone that he will bring his father. Kairav informed Naira that everyone needed to bring their father to school on Father’s day to play football. Naira then decided to learn football.

Kairav called up Kartik and told him to come to his school for Father’s day which Kartik refused. Kartik discussed his feelings for Kairav with his mother. She asked him to meet. Kairav decided to go to udaipur and surprise his mother. Akhilesh got gifts from his sons for Father’s day. Manish goenka teased Kartik for not wishing him on Father’s day. Manish was gifted a bike from Kartik which he made surprised. Naira got her feet strained by trying to learn football.

