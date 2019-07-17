In Com Staff July 17 2019, 7.46 pm July 17 2019, 7.46 pm

The music industry in India has changed drastically to a great extent. The kind of music that was used to see in the yesteryears of the industry is quite different from what we find now. From the era of Pancham da, Kishore Kumar, Md Rafi to the magic of Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan, from KK, Mohit Chauhan, Sunidhi Chauhan to Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh, the nature of music has drastically evolved.

Although in today’s time, where you see rap and hip-hop music is extremely popular from the likes of Badshah and Raaftaar, one cannot forget or ignore who started this trend and got it going in the industry. It is none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh. After having worked with the top actors and music directors of Bollywood, Yo Yo was seen taking a hiatus from all of it due to various personal reasons.

But much to the joy of his fans, he is back in action again with new numbers. And, now, he is coming up with something that is all set to be another trendsetter. Yo Yo is all set to bring forward India’s first-ever Bhangra hip-hop song. Well, all that one can say is if the biggest trendsetter when it comes to rap and hip-hop culture is coming up with something like this, it is totally on its way into the playlists.