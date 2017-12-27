Yo Yo Honey Singh is back with a party song

Rapper Honey Singh is back with a bang! Singh who has been on a hiatus since 2015 has collaborated with T-series yet again for the upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Honey Singh has revamped “Dil Chori” by Hans Raj Hans.

While talking about his song, Honey Singh earlier said to The Indian Express, “I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans Ji’s work and it was great to remake his song into a Bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited.”

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy-drama by the hitmaker Luv Ranjan who has found a niche audience with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and its sequel. The trailer of the film received a lot of love from the audience as the theme of the film is quite youth-centric. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is based on the theme of bromance vs romance where a friend (Kartik) is trying to save his best buddy (Sunny Singh) from getting married to a girl (Nushrat) who he does not like.

After a controversial absence from the public scene following reports of a fight with Shah Rukh Khan and being in a rehab, Honey Singh said in an interview last year, “Nobody knows this, and I wanted to tell the world myself, not through a spokesperson. The last 18 months were the darkest phase of my life, and I wasn’t in a state to talk to anyone. I know there were rumours that I was in rehab, but I was in my Noida house throughout. Truth is, I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn’t working and crazy things were happening.”​