Yo Yo Honey Singh will be back soon with a bang!

Yo Yo Honey Singh will be back soon after a hiatus of one and a half years. He took a break from his musical career to recuperate from bipolar disorder and had confined himself to his Noida residence. However, he has announced his return to Bollywood and the music industry.

In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, "I am very happy to bring new songs for my fans. I have always appreciated Hans Raj Hans ji’s work and it was great to remake his song into a bhangra song with Hindi lyrics. Lots of love to all my fans who waited. My relation with T-series goes way back. It’s always amazing to work with them. We have done some great work together in the past.”

Known for his hit numbers like ‘Angrezi beat’, ‘Blue Eyes’, ‘Manali trance’, ‘Love dose’ and ‘High heels’, Singh will release a single, a Punjabi-Hindi fusion rehash of Hans Raj Hans' 'Dil Chori Sadda Ho Gaya', for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Alok Nath. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films, and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is slated to release on 9 February, 2018.

The singer revealed about his bipolar disorder to the public last year. He had been battling with alcoholism as well due to which he had been away from the music industry for a while. He was last seen in the Punjabi film Zorawar.​