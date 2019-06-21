Rushabh Dhruv June 21 2019, 6.45 pm June 21 2019, 6.45 pm

It is said that whatever you learn in childhood, it remains with you forever. On that note, it's important to teach one's kid how to live a healthy lifestyle and what a better day than International Yoga Day. Friday marks Yoga day across the globe and our Bollywood stars have already flooded their social media with pictures of themselves performing various yoga postures. Among the many, the cutest one to practice Yoga is none other than Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Daughter to Kunal Kemmu and Soha Alia Khan, Inaaya's photo has gone viral on the web and why not, she's so damn cute.

Kunal took to his IG and shared an update which sees Inaaya trying to imitate her grandmother who is amid a yoga asana whereas grandpa is seen staring at the two. The photo is really a treat for the ones who love kids, as the act by Inaaya trying to nail the same yoga posture as her grandma will make you go aww. The little girl can be seen sitting on a colourful mat wearing a blush pink tee and grey tracks. Kunal captioned the yoga day photo as, 'Learning yoga from her grandmother under the watchful guidance of her grandfather #happyinternationalyogaday.” Not just this, actor Sophie Chaudhary was among the first ones to comment on the picture.

A while ago, on Kunal Kemmu's birthday, Inaaya had wished her father in quite a musical way. The girl had sung happy birthday song while playing the piano for papa. Kunal shared the video on Instagram which left all fans in awe of the little munchkin. On the professional front, Kemmu was last seen in Kalank and has Lootcase and Malang in his kitty.