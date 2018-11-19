Yogi Adityanath: Hanuman is the most prominent tribal

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was recently in Chhatisgarh to campaign for BJP for the upcoming assembly elections. Probably in the drive of sounding relatable to his Tribal voters, Yogi stated Lord Hanuman was originally a tribal.

"Hanuman sab se bade adivasi hain, vanvasi hain…(Hanuman is the most prominent tribal). On vanvaas (exile), Lord Ram helped the tribals against the demons. Just like Ram did in Treta Yug, the BJP is aiming to bring Ram Rajya in the state," he said.

The continued agenda of Ram Rajya is specifically important for BJP prior to the assembly elections as several Hindu outfits including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Rashtriya Sevak Sangh are insistent about the Ram temple in Ayodhya and believe the Supreme Court's stand to be in their favour. So much that VHP president Champat Rai recently appealed to the student community to unite and come out in favour of the temple, and also called it a matter of prestige for Hindus.

Not the first time that a BJP leader is striking with unheard theories. BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, in the past, has claimed that Ravana, unlike what the mythology suggests, was from Noida and not from Lanka!

"Ravana was not from Lanka. He was born in a village near Delhi, it is called Bisrakh. You can still go and see it. There are big billboards. The area is called Noida...," part of his statement read.