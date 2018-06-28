Here’s how you can buy a property close to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, and being fans, you would want to be as close to him as possible. Perhaps become his neighbour. Sounds great right? Here’s what you can do: Grab a piece of land next to his own – on the moon! That’s right, if you’re quick enough, you can get a piece of lunar land right beside Sushant.

In what could be a cool way to promote his upcoming film, Chanda Mama Door Ke, Sushant bought property on the far side of the moon, in a region known as the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy.

On June 25, the actor got the land registered, having bought it from the International Lunar Lands Registry. He is now the first Bollywood actor to lay claim on the Moon. While Shah Rukh Khan has already a spot of land on our satellite, it was gifted to him by a fan.

So if you want to buy a plot of land on the moon, you need to head over to lunarregistry.com. The price varies according to the location and the amount you want to buy. The Sea of Muscovy, where Sushant bought his land, is quite unusual. According to the International Lunar Lands Registry, it has some rare flatlands and “properties provide astounding terrain in all directions with an exclusive setting unmatched anywhere.”

You’re allowed to buy a minimum of one acre and can get up to 499 acres per online transaction. One acre costs $32.95. You can even gift the property to anyone you wish to! After your purchase, they will deliver the documents to you.

But hold on. This is not a legal ownership! An international treaty states that the moon, celestial bodies and the outer space are the common heritage of humans and hence cannot be claimed by any country.