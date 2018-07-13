home/ entertainment/ bollywood
You can't miss out on Saira Banu's adorable tweets for her 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar

First published: July 13, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s ill health has been a concern to many. Fans keep pouring him with speedy recovery messages on social media. Saira  Banu, who handles his account, in return shares some sweet pictures of the veteran star. And recently, in a series of adorable tweets for her husband, the actress wrote about how much she missed her ‘kohinoor’ in a recent social appearance she made without him.

Dilip Kumar was hospitalized for a brief period for dehydration and kidney malfunction at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Post which, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and hospitalized again in November, 2017. Fans were provided with regular health updates of the actor on Twitter.

He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his stellar performances in some of the remarkable films like Devdas, Mughar-e-Azam, Ganga Jumna, Kamna among others.

The two, Dilip and Saira, tied the knot in the year 1966 and also shared the screen space in a couple of films namely Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya.

Live long Dilip ji.

 

 

