You can't miss out on Saira Banu's adorable tweets for her 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s ill health has been a concern to many. Fans keep pouring him with speedy recovery messages on social media. Saira Banu, who handles his account, in return shares some sweet pictures of the veteran star. And recently, in a series of adorable tweets for her husband, the actress wrote about how much she missed her ‘kohinoor’ in a recent social appearance she made without him.

29 June'18 was one of the RARE times I attended a social event without my Kohinoor (my Sahab) besides me. I went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui. I felt lonely without Sahab, but was overjoyed to bless the couple and interact with so many of you. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

At the Nikah of Nida Farooqui (but she is not in this photo). -SBK pic.twitter.com/W4lBODNAYV — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

Next few tweets from Saira Banu Khan. Signed -SBK. Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home. He is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

As you all know, Sahab and I have always loved interacting with our millions of fans and well-wishers. And we have done so together, past 52 years. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

May Allah shower his blessings on all of you. Please do pray for my Kohinoor, for his good health and for his happiness. Do keep us in your prayers as we keep all of you in ours. -SBK — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

Dilip Kumar was hospitalized for a brief period for dehydration and kidney malfunction at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Post which, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and hospitalized again in November, 2017. Fans were provided with regular health updates of the actor on Twitter.

He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his stellar performances in some of the remarkable films like Devdas, Mughar-e-Azam, Ganga Jumna, Kamna among others.

The two, Dilip and Saira, tied the knot in the year 1966 and also shared the screen space in a couple of films namely Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya.

Live long Dilip ji.