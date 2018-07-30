You make my world better! Sonam Kapoor showers love on hubby Anand Ahuja on his birthday

"Where there is love, there is life", someone rightly said so! Sonam Kapoor is living her life to the fullest as hubby Anand Ahuja has filled it with love. There's no dearth of adoration between these two and that makes their life phenomenal. Of course, it becomes all the more special when it is Anand's birthday.

Sonam has the sweetest things to say about Anand as she took to Instagram to post an adorable message on his birthday. The message was oozing love. The actress didn't skimp on words while revealing how Anand makes her life better.

Indeed, they are a perfect couple!

Father-in-law, Anil Kapoor too was quite excited during Anand's birthday celebrations.

In what was one of the grandest weddings of the year, Sonam tied the knot with Anand in May. The celebrations saw almost all of Bollywood come together to raise a toast for them.

Happy Birthday Mr Ahuja.