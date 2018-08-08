You thought nobody could refuse Salman Khan? Aayush Sharma did so nine times!

Bollywood's Bhai, Salman Khan is set to launch yet another newcomer. Only, this time, it is his own brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Aayush is set for his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan Production's Loveratri. His debut, however, could have happened much earlier but it didn't, because Aayush reportedly refused some nine scripts before he felt some love for Loveratri!

Salman was speaking at the film's trailer launch when he gave this nugget of information away.

"During the narration, it was the interval when Aayush said he loved the film. Before this, I was kind of getting pissed with him because he had refused some 9-10 scripts. He had his apprehensions about a few things. But with LoveRatri, he thought he could see himself in it," he said.

Loveratri promises to paint the merry spirit of the Navratri festival, but is likely to offer some done and dusted picturisation as well. Aayush plays a quintessential lover boy who has to woo his lady love within the nine days of Navratri.

Starlet Warina Hussain also begins her journey in showbiz, with this one. We hear they managed to get along really well, hence being co-operative co-stars too!

Loveratri releases on 5th October 2018.